KEY POINTS Peacock may have already shut down its streaming service in the UK, but there are other ways to catch Love Island USA in the country.

That latest Love Island USA Reunion show promises to be the series' most scandalous yet.

Months after revealing its winners, the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion episode is finally here. And with it, all the drama from Season 7 is also back!

We've got all the details on how to stream the show in the UK, plus a peek at the kind of drama you can expect from this reunion episode.

How To Watch 'Love Island Season 7 Reunion' in the UK?

Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion premiered on 25 August in the US on Peacock. Previously, UK viewers would have been able to access this latest episode readily through Sky. However, since Sky stopped making Peacock shows available in 2024, catching Peacock shows such as Love Island USA has been rather tricky.

In the UK, one option is ITVX. This streaming service is readily accessible throughout the country. However, there's a catch. At the moment, the platform is one season behind. The latest Love Island USA episodes available are from Season 6 (including episode 37, which is its Reunion episode).

While the service hasn't announced when Season 7 will drop, it's highly likely that the episodes will eventually be added. If you're using this service, keep an eye out for updates.

Meanwhile, if you're keen to catch up on your favourite Love Island Season 7 moments sooner than ITVX's updates, it's going to require some effort.

To access the Reunion episode sooner, consider using a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN allows you to use an IP address from another country, allowing you to access programmes that would otherwise be geo-restricted.

Here are a few options if you go the VPN route. You can set your location to Canada and watch the Reunion episode on CTV. New Zealand streamer TVNZ+ offers several Season 7 episodes. The entire Season 7, minus the Reunion episode, is available on Stan in Australia.

Cast and Controversies To Watch Out For in the 'Love Island Season 7 Reunion' Episode?

The latest season of Love Island USA was its most controversial yet. As fans may recall, Season 7 saw a couple of sudden exits from the reality programme.

Yulissa Escobar departed after just two episodes following resurfaced clips of the contestant using the N-word in her podcast appearances. She has since issued a public apology.

Not long after that, Escobar's fellow contestant, Cierra Ortega, also left the show amid backlash after she reportedly used a racial slur in a social media post. In a statement issued on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, 'While I'm heartbroken my journey had to be cut short, I understand that mistakes, especially ones like this, deserve consequences.'

The Reunion episode itself doesn't shy away from drama. For instance, there seems to be trouble in paradise for Season 7 winners Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal after Arenales was accused of being unfaithful.

Meanwhile, Pepe Garcia and Iris Kendall have sparked breakup rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

If you still can't get enough of the Love Island universe, Love Island, the original UK show that inspired its American counterpart, is streaming its latest Season 12 episodes on ITVX.