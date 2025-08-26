Jana Duggar, 35, has announced she is expecting her first child with husband, Stephen Wissmann. The former 19 Kids and Counting star revealed the news on Instagram on 18 August 2025, just days after celebrating the couple's first wedding anniversary.

The baby is due in January 2026, with the announcement accompanied by a series of maternity photographs. The news immediately drew attention not only because of the milestone itself but also because of the timing and how it contrasts with the Duggar family's long-standing traditions.

Jana Duggar's First Baby at 35

The Duggar family is known for its large household, with many of Jana's siblings marrying in their early twenties and starting families soon afterwards. By comparison, Jana's pregnancy at the age of 35 is unusual within her family context. Many of her sisters, including Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna, had multiple children by their mid-twenties, reflecting the family's culture of early marriages and rapid parenthood.

Jana's later start stands in contrast to this pattern, prompting speculation from fans and media alike whether her path marks a break from the Duggar family tradition.

A Spotlight on Stephen Wissmann

Jana's husband, Stephen Wissmann, 32, comes from another large family with 13 siblings.

He is a businessman, pilot, and musician, and his family is well known for its music ministry based in Nebraska.

Jana and Stephen were linked in earlier years but reconnected in 2024, and their relationship quickly progressed towards marriage. Their courtship and subsequent wedding drew interest, with many noting Stephen's relatively private profile compared to the high visibility of the Duggar clan.

The Wedding and First Anniversary Link

The couple wed on 15 August 2024 at The Grand at Willow Springs in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, in front of around 500 guests.

Jana's sisters Jessa, Joy-Anna, Jinger, Johannah, Jordyn, and Abbie were part of the bridal party, underscoring the day's significance within the family. One year later, their first anniversary coincided with Jana's pregnancy reveal, marking another milestone. This timing differs from most Duggar weddings, where pregnancy announcements typically follow within months.

Past Headlines and Public Scrutiny

Before her marriage, Jana often attracted attention for being the oldest Duggar daughter to remain unmarried. Nicknamed the 'Cinderella Duggar' in some reports, she was seen as an outlier among her siblings. In 2021, she faced a child endangerment charge, which was later settled in early 2022, with fines paid and no jail time. Despite the public scrutiny, she maintained a largely private profile, sharing updates on social media about home projects, travel, and family life.

Is Jana Duggar Breaking Family Tradition?

The Duggar family has long represented a conservative tradition of large families, early marriages, and young parenthood. Jana's later marriage, pregnancy at 35, and the prospect of becoming a mother at an older age than her sisters challenge this established pattern. While there are no written rules, the comparison highlights how her timeline diverges significantly from the rest of her family. The question now posed by fans and media is whether Jana Duggar's pregnancy truly breaks with family tradition or whether it simply reflects her unique path within it.