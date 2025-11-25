Since the discovery of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, the internet has been ignited with conspiracy theories about the celestial object. An influencer is now claiming that the discovery of the interstellar comet may be linked to a prediction made by a famous doomsday prophet.

The Doomsday Prophecy

According to a post by TikTok influencer Kela, the discovery and potential trajectory of 3I/ATLAS may have been predicted a long time ago by Gordon-Michael Scallion, a futurist who is also known for drawing 'future maps' of the world that predict significant changes in geography following an apocalyptic event. One of his most recognised predictions is that an asteroid or comet may bring about a significant change to Earth.

'A blue and white flash would impact the Earth right before everything changed,' said Kela, who linked this portion of Mr Scallion's prediction to the comet's appearance.

Scallion's 'Blue and White' Vision

Kela explained that the renowned doomsday prophet had a psychic vision of 'a blue and white moment in the sky that would trigger the reset. He described it as a blue and white energetic burst, not a comet, not an asteroid, but a wave of energy from deep space.' Scallion predicted that such a burst would hit the 'Earth's magnetic sphere like a shot' and that most people on Earth would not notice what was happening.

However, Kela noted that blue and white are also the same colours associated with high-frequency cosmic phenomena. Kela cited gamma ray bursts, solar flares, and 'interstellar visitors', such as 3I/ATLAS.

'Once this flash hits Earth, fault lines with activate, coast lines will start to shift, weather will become erratic, and the great purification of Earth will begin,' according to Scallion's prediction. Kela also explained what Scallion predicts humans will experience 'Intuition spikes, vivid dreams, deja vu,' and a feeling that the 'veil is thinning'.

The Comet's Current Trajectory

While the connection 3I/ATLAS might have to a doomsday prophecy remains speculative, another theory championed by Harvard astronomer Dr Avi Loeb suggests the comet is an alien spacecraft.

Writing on his Medium blog, Dr Loeb claimed that the comet's trajectory suggests that it is sending 'satellites' to Jupiter in an effort to gather information on a potential 'extraterrestrial civilisation.'

According to Dr Loeb, 3I/ATLAS may be using its ongoing journey to 'seed' additional satellites into Jupiter. The comet is bound to reach the gas giant by 26 March, 2026.

Dr Loeb speculated that Jupiter may be a planet of interest to 3I/ATLAS because it is bigger than Earth. For a comet to carry out a reconnaissance mission on Jupiter, he explained that it would have to move into a region where Jupiter's gravity overpowers the Sun's. That area would contain places where objects can hold their position without using much fuel, making them an ideal spot for satellites.

'If 3I/ATLAS is technological in origin, it might have fine-tuned its trajectory with the help of thrusters so as to arrive in Jupiter's Hill radius,' wrote Dr Loeb.