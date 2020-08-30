Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland will teach jewellery design at Santa Monica College. The 63-year-old yoga instructor has been designing jewellery and clothing for over ten years.

According to the Santa Monica College website, Doria Ragland's bio states that she is "a local artist who has been designing jewelry and clothing for over ten years." The website also notes that she "loves teaching and believes in wearing handmade jewelry."

The Ohio native was previously employed as a social worker with Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in Culver City, California. But, sometime after her daughter Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018, she resigned. The Daily Mail has now revealed that Ragland would start teaching the course.

The Duchess of Sussex in a previous interview to Glamour in 2017 said: "She does social work as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community," the Suits alum wrote at the time. "For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit."

The former lifestyle blogger added, "She's got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend."

"Yoga is my thing," Meghan, 39, told Best Health in 2016. "My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was 7," she added.

Sources said that after returning to Los Angeles, Meghan has been spending time with her mom.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to their new home in Montecito area of Santa Barbara, California in July. There were reports that the couple are planning to convert one of their guesthouses for Ragland. A source told exclusively to Us Weekly, "They're converting one of the guesthouses into a home for Doria, who plans to split her time between L.A. and Montecito."