Hurricane Dorian has become a category 5 storm as it approaches the mainland of the United States of America. Before hitting the mainland, the storm has battered the Bahamas. Apart from property damage, unofficial death reports have started pouring in. The Castaway Cay Cruise crew was reportedly left at Disney's Castaway Island during the storm.

Communicating with the Bahamian islands has been difficult as the slow-moving storm has been causing interference. Few reports from the islands have managed to reach the rest of the world. Images shared from Abaco Island shows flooded streets and decimated buildings. The storm made landfall at Elbow Cay in Abaco Island with wind speeds reaching 220mph (355kmh).

Not only has the storm been catastrophic, it has also been unpredictable. The path and the intensity of the storm have been fickle.

The Bahamian Prime Minister, Hubert Minnis, during a press conference, spoke about the devastation caused by the storm. He said that the day the storm made landfall has been the worst day of his life. As Minnis worries about his country, the President of the United States is trying to prepare his country for the storm.

Donald Trump has asked people to pray for the Bahamas. In his tweet, Trump warned Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama to be careful.

In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

However, the National Weather Service Birmingham tweeted that Alabama will not be affected by the storm.

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

A tweet from the National Hurricane Center also suggested that Alabama will be safe contrary to Trump's tweet.

Hurricane Watches Expanded Northward Along the East Coast to the Florida/Georgia Border. Here are the 11 PM EDT 09/01 Key Messages for #Dorian. For more info see https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/CYtMosB5et — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

Reports of the devastation caused in the Bahamas have been coming in slow due to the communication difficulty. The first unofficial report of a death in the Bahamas has been shared by Eyewitness News.

According to an interview, Ingrid Macintosh claimed that her eight-year-old grandson had died due to drowning and her granddaughter is still missing. Official reports of casualties and destruction of property are yet to be announced by the government.

Relatives of Disney staff are irate as Disney authorities have decided to leave them on Castaway Island instead of evacuating them, Express reports. The private Disney property is where the Castaway Cay cruise stops for their guests to enjoy an island getaway. Before the storm hit, the staff stationed at the island were supposed to be evacuated. However, the corporation did not evacuate the staff. In a statement, Disney claimed that the crew is safe and well taken care of in the company's storm shelter.

The Sun has pictures of irate tweets by Meg Green, the sister of a staff member left on the island. Green's twitter account has since been deleted. On their twitter, the Disney Cruise Line asked guests to visit their website for information related to the storm.

Many of our guests have asked questions about Castaway Cay. For the latest information, visit https://t.co/Uh1T8Zl8iD. — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) September 2, 2019

Dorian is set to make landfall on the Florida coast in the evening. As Bahamas shake off the effects of the storm, more devastation lies ahead.