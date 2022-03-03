Prince William and Kate Middleton are two caring parents who want the best for their children's education. It is said to only be natural that they move Prince George to a different school away from his sister, Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly moving their eldest child to a different school. The eight-year-old royal currently goes to St. Thomas Battersea with his sister. However, his parents are looking at a school in the country, preferably somewhere near where the Middletons live in Berkshire.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe said that moving schools for the royal family are nothing new. It is a common practice and cited Queen Elizabeth II's children who were "all schooled separately." It was only Prince William and Prince Harry who "broke the mould" when they both attended the same school. The brothers went to Wetherby Preparatory School and Eton College together.

"And, of course, William and Harry wouldn't have gone to the same school if one of them was a girl," he told OK! magazine.

Larcombe said it is understandable why Prince William and Kate Middleton want their children to have different experiences growing up. They want them to meet and befriend different people.

"Kate had a traditional co-ed education but it seems to be almost par for the course with the royals that they don't pile all of their children into the same school. You want your children to have different experiences as they grow up because, collectively, as the Royals, they will experience different types of people," he explained.

The royal expert said, "It's is as much about the people they meet growing up who will be their friends for life. There are little boys somewhere who will make friends with Prince George at his new school and may well be his right-hand men for the rest of their lives. William and Harry's friends are mainly made up of the people they met at school and in the army."

Larcombe believes "it's a good statement of intention from William and Kate" to move Prince George to a new school. They also chose wisely because "they're country people at heart." He called it a "natural move for two very caring parents to follow the Middleton framework." He thinks the couple wants their son to "forget about his huge destiny, go off to a school in the Home Counties and try and make it as normal as possible."