Dr Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, suffered a life-threatening intracranial haemorrhage after her on-stage fall during the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Bangkok. A major update was released on Monday through a joint statement by her family and the Miss Universe Organization, confirming that she will return home to Jamaica in the coming days under a full medical escort for continued treatment.

The statement confirmed she will return home to Jamaica in the coming days under a full medical escort for continued treatment. The announcement has renewed global concern for the 26-year-old doctor, whose accident is considered one of the most serious incidents in recent pageant history.

How the Incident Happened

The fall occurred on 19 November 2025 during Dr Henry's preliminary walk, where she inadvertently stepped into an opening on the stage. According to the official statement, the impact caused an intracranial haemorrhage with immediate loss of consciousness, alongside a fracture, facial lacerations and several other significant injuries.

She was rushed to intensive care minutes after the accident and placed under constant neurological monitoring. Medical teams in Bangkok confirmed that her condition remained critical for several days, requiring 24-hour specialist supervision as doctors worked to stabilise her.

Medical Status and Repatriation Plans for Dr Henry

After more than two weeks of treatment in Thailand, doctors have now deemed Dr Henry stable enough to be moved, although her condition still demands high-level care. On the joint statement, her family confirmed that she will be flown back to Jamaica with a full medical escort team, arranged in coordination with the hospital.

Upon landing in Kingston, she will be taken directly to a local hospital for continued management of her head injury and other trauma. The update has brought relief to supporters who have closely followed her recovery, though doctors emphasise that her rehabilitation will be long-term due to the severity of the intracranial haemorrhage.

Miss Universe Organization Assumes Full Responsibility

The Miss Universe Organization stressed that it has taken full responsibility for the incident from the moment it occurred. In its statement, MUO said it has covered all hospital, medical and rehabilitation expenses in Thailand. The organisation also shouldered the accommodation and living costs of Dr Henry's mother and sister, who have remained in Bangkok since the accident.

MUO added that it is funding the medically supervised repatriation flight and has committed to covering all future medical expenses related to Dr Henry's injuries. The organisation stated that it has supported the family as if she were their own and reiterated its commitment to her long-term recovery.

Addressing Speculation and Misleading Claims

The statement also addressed online speculation suggesting Dr Henry was to blame for the fall. MUO clarified that such claims are entirely inaccurate and emphasised that at no point has it attributed fault to her. The organisation noted that any circulating suggestions implying negligence on her part do not reflect verified facts.

Family Expresses Gratitude for Global Support

Dr Henry's family expressed profound gratitude to the Miss Universe Organization for its compassion and immediate action following the accident. They said the response has gone beyond professional responsibility and has shown genuine care and protection throughout an extremely difficult period.

They also extended heartfelt thanks to the people of Jamaica, the Miss Universe community and supporters worldwide for the outpouring of love, prayers and encouragement since the incident.