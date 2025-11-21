Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, 25, emerged victorious at the Miss Universe finals in Bangkok, closing a chaotic and highly scrutinised season that pushed the pageant into global headlines. Her journey to the crown was anything but ordinary. The turning point came earlier this month when Bosch walked out of a pre-pageant event after Thai organiser Nawat Itsaragrasil publicly berated her for not posting promotional content. Bosch later told reporters that the behaviour 'was not respectful', prompting several contestants to join her in solidarity. The incident ignited international debate over how contestants are treated and thrust Bosch into the centre of a broader conversation about women's rights and dignity on the global stage.

The turbulence escalated as two judges resigned in the days leading up to the finale. Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouch alleged that an unofficial group had secretly pre-selected contestants, while former footballer Claude Makélélé also stepped down for personal reasons. The Miss Universe Organization firmly denied any wrongdoing, calling Harfouch's claims inaccurate. Additional drama unfolded when Miss Jamaica suffered an on-stage fall, adding to what fans described as the most dramatic edition in years. Yet, through each controversy, Bosch maintained a calm public presence, gaining admiration from audiences across Latin America and beyond.

Bosch's crowning marks Mexico's fourth Miss Universe title and signals a pivotal moment for the pageant as it navigates declining TV viewership, leadership shifts and cultural clashes between Thai and Mexican organisers. Her win serves as both a triumph and a reminder that Miss Universe, despite its glamour, remains deeply shaped by the politics and pressures behind the scenes.