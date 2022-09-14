It might take some time before the "Dragon's Dogma 2" release date will be announced. But the good news is that Capcom has already confirmed its development so it's just a matter of time before it will eventually be announced. For excited fans who just can't wait for the sequel, here's what we know about the upcoming game.

Capcom confirms 'Dragon Dogma 2'

A decade after the original's release in 2012, Capcom finally confirmed that it is making a sequel, "Dragon's Dogma 2." The confirmation was made by game director Hideaki Itsuno during a 10-year anniversary livestream in June, according to Polygon.

"Dragon's Dogma" art director Daigo Ikeno and level designer Kenichi Suzuki also joined Itsumo during the online event, and the trio reminisced how they planned to set the original game from other RPGs of its time by introducing unique gameplay such as the ability to climb enemies, the game's Pawn system and the creation of monsters from real-worth mythology. Both Ikeno and Suzuki are also working on the upcoming "Dragon's Dogma 2."

Capcom developing 'Dragon's Dogma 2' with RE Engine

It was also revealed that the upcoming sequel is being developed using Capcom's internal RE Engine. The same technology has been used to develop popular games such as "Devil May Cry 5," "Street Fighter 6," and "Resident Evil" remakes.

'Dragon's Dogma 2' platforms

The original game was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Capcom is expected to release "Dragon's Dogma 2" on the latest gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well. However, it is not certain if the title will be released on the Nintendo Switch, considering that the console was not around when the original game was released.

'Dragon's Dogma 2' release date speculations

During the livestream event, Capcom did not mention a "Dragon's Dogma 2" release date, but that's not stopping supposed leaks from suggesting when it might be launched. A previous leak said that it was intended for release by the second quarter of this year, but since that has already passed, there are speculations that it could happen by mid or late 2023, according to OMGGamer.