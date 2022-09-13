It appears that a lot of upcoming games from "The Division" franchise will be doing its testing phase starting this week. Aside from "The Division Heartland," it was announced during the Ubisoft Forward presentation that gamers can also start registering for the beta test for "The Division Resurgence."

The beta for "The Division Resurgence" started on September 12, according to GameSpot. In this testing phase, gamers will be able to try the game's competitive Conflict PVP mode. They will also be able to try the Dark Zone for the first time on mobile.

"The Division Resurgence brings the acclaimed gameplay experience of the franchise to mobile!" Ubisoft said. "Enjoy a AAA experience featuring a new storyline set in the massive urban open-world of New York City. Test your skills in the infamous PVP modes of the franchise, Dark Zone and Conflict. Register below for a chance to be among the first Agents to play and stay updated on the latest news."

On Sunday, Ubisoft also published a blog post that gave details about the Dark Zone. While the name is indeed ominous, it is also a place perfect for players looking for experience and plunder.

"The Dark Zone of NYC, aka. 'DZ,' is an area of Manhattan that has been quarantined and locked down due to higher levels of contamination and has become a veritable no-mans-land," Ubisoft said. "Overrun by hostile factions and ferocious enemies, governmental groups were unable to maintain control there and have left behind lots of hardware and gear, making these streets great potential sources of high-end loot."

But getting one's loot safely out of the DZ can be a bit tricky. This is basically a place where survival of the fittest is the name of the game, as other players will not hesitate to take each other down to claim the loot for themselves. As Ubisoft warned, one can't trust even one's closest allies or risk being betrayed.