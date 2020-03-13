Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan Markle are setting new mother-in-law and daughter-in-law goals. The members of the British royal family made similar fashion statements using the same accessories at their public engagements.

According to People, Prince Charles' wife Camilla was spotted using a green handbag, the strikingly similar to the one that the Duchess of Sussex was seen carrying previously. Just two days after Commonwealth Day Service, Camilla stepped out to attend Cheltenham Races for Ladies' Day and she was seen holding DeMellier bag, which is priced at $395. She matched it with her emerald green coat dress for the event.

"We are incredibly honored that both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cornwall like our Mini Venice bag," Mireia Llusia-Lindh, founder of DeMellier, told the publication. "As a brand by women for women, we love how our handbags can appeal to different generations of strong women," she added.

The tasseled bag was reportedly first carried by Meghan during one of her official royal engagements in 2018 during a walkabout in Cardiff, Wales. At the time, she was still fiancée to Prince Harry and it was one of her first engagement as a royal.

As per ET Canada, the bag became a bestseller immediately after the Duchess of Sussex was spotted carrying it. Citing Meghan's Mirror, the publication quotes: "Meghan's green Demellier bag is one of the most popular MirrorMeg handbags, as royal fashionistas snapped up the budget-friendly bag during the brand's annual sale. The style is regularly back-ordered and restocked even after two years since Meghan first carried the saddle-style crossbody bag. It's versatile and easy to wear, even if you're not a Duchess, adding to its appeal."

On Monday, Meghan and Camilla made a joint appearance at Commonwealth Day Service that brought together the entire British royal family. This happened to be Meghan's final royal engagement before she officially steps back from royal duties along with her husband Prince Harry.