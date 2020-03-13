Meghan Markle has emerged as the UK's fashion icon. According to a report, the Duchess of Sussex leaves behind Kate Middleton and becomes the Internet's most searched for fashionable personality of the year 2019.

According to Express UK, the fashion search platform Lyst's 2019 Year in Fashion Report, the 38-year-old member of the British royal family was the Internet's most-searched-for "influencer" of 2019.

However, things changed after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their plans to step back from royal duties and split from the royal family. This led to a decrease in the duchess' popularity as per the clothing website LovetheSales.com.

The analysis is reportedly based on the combined numbers of Google search queries and sales metrics of 4 million British shoppers rummaging through 6 million fashion items on the website that is the leading shopping portal for shopping the sales online.

The website has analysed each and every outfit the royal mother-of-one has ever worn in the year 2019 and 2020 and its demand. As per the website's recently released data, it was revealed that since 2017, the year when she got engaged to Harry, to the year 2019, up until the time they announced Megxit, on an average she propels 216 percent increase in the demand of the outfit she publicly wore. However, when it comes to Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the numbers are restricted to modest 119 percent on average for her wardrobe.

Nevertheless, things are changing for Kate. She is now driving a 159 percent increase in the demand for ensembles she wears publicly. This 40 percent surge in the numbers from last year comes after Megxit leading to a 31 percent drop in searches for Meghan's fashion inspiration.

One of the biggest reasons in the drop can be attributed to Meghan's fewer appearances since she moved to Canada with her husband Harry and son Archie. As for the Duchess of Cambridge, she has made approximately 20 public appearances during royal engagements that led to an increase in search of her outfit demands.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Kate made a joint appearance on Monday afternoon for the Commonwealth Day service. The two royal mothers looked elegant and stylish in their outfits. While Meghan chose a green Emilia Wickstead cape dress for her final royal engagement, Kate set new fashion standards by recycling her scarlet Catherine Walker coat dress.