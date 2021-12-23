Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is a senior member of "The Firm" and will be the consort to the monarch when her husband Prince Charles takes over the throne. Before becoming a member of the British royal family in 2005, the Duchess used to have a non-royal job from which she got sacked for coming in late.

Born Camilla Shand, she had a short-lived career at a prestigious interior designing firm in London's Mayfair back in the mid-1960s. Designer Imogen Taylor, who worked at the same firm "Coleflax and Fowler," recounts the royal's stint in his book called "On The Fringe - A Life In Decorating." She recalled that the future royal came up against a temperamental boss who would take no nonsense, and ended up making a mistake that got her fired.

She wrote in the book, "He (the boss) would shout and bellow so the whole building heard every word. The Duchess of Cornwall was one assistant who fell victim to one of his tantrums. I think she came in late having been to a dance."

Taylor told The Sunday Times about the incident in 2016, "There were lots of debutantes working for us, even Camilla. She worked for us for a moment but got the sack."

Royal biographers have previously said that Camilla was fond of partying on the London scene, and there are also several pictures of her dancing in her teenage years after completing school in Switzerland in 1965. After just a few years, she met cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles who later became her first husband.

The couple also welcomed two children, Laura and Tom, but got divorced in 1995. A decade later, Camilla married the Prince of Wales and became the future Princess Consort of Britain.

Now, she is reportedly in line for a promotion within the Royal Family and is expected to be a key figure in Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year. The 74-year-old has been given the responsibility to lead the "Big Jubilee Lunch" on the final day of the special four-day Bank Holiday Weekend in June next year marking the 70-year reign of her mother-in-law.

A Palace source told the Mail On Sunday: "This is part of a range of events taking place but it means Camilla will have a central role in leading the nation in the celebrations in a sign of her growing responsibilities."