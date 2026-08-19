Millions of pensioners are on course to receive a state pension increase of approximately £500 next year, but the rise could also push the full payment above the frozen income tax threshold.

Average earnings grew by 4.1% in the three months to June, placing wages ahead of the current inflation rate and the triple lock's minimum 2.5% guarantee. If that figure determines the April 2027 increase, the full new state pension would rise from £241.30 to approximately £251.20 a week.

That would lift the annual payment to around £13,062, approximately £492 above the standard £12,570 Personal Allowance. However, the increase has not yet been confirmed because another month of earnings data and September's inflation figure must still be considered.

How the Triple Lock Could Deliver £500

The state pension triple lock guarantees that payments rise each April by the highest of three figures: average wage growth, September inflation or 2.5%.

Earnings are currently leading at 4.1%. Inflation would need to accelerate above that figure before September to determine next year's increase instead.

Applying a 4.1% rise to the full new state pension would add approximately £9.90 to weekly payments. Over 52 weeks, the increase would be worth around £515.

The exact amount a person receives depends on their National Insurance record. People do not automatically qualify for the full rate, and those who were contracted out before 2016 may require more qualifying years.

Why the Rise Creates a Tax Problem

The standard Personal Allowance has remained frozen at £12,570 since the 2021-22 tax year. It represents the amount most people can receive before becoming liable for income tax.

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The full new state pension is already close to that limit at £12,547.60 a year. A 4.1% increase would take it above the threshold for the first time.

State pension income is taxable, although the Department for Work and Pensions does not deduct tax before making payments. HM Revenue and Customs normally collects any tax owed by adjusting the tax code applied to a workplace or private pension.

Someone receiving the projected full new state pension without any special protection would have approximately £492 of income above the Personal Allowance. Taxed at the basic 20% rate, that could theoretically produce an annual bill of about £98.

Will Pensioners Relying Only on State Pension Pay Tax?

The government has promised that pensioners whose sole income is the basic or new state pension will not have to pay small tax bills when payments exceed the Personal Allowance.

The 2025 Budget said ministers would introduce a system preventing those pensioners from paying through Simple Assessment from the 2027-28 tax year. However, the government is still developing the measure and has not published complete details.

The proposed protection may not cover people who receive private pensions, workplace pensions, deferred state pension additions or other taxable income.

For those pensioners, the higher state pension could reduce the remaining tax-free allowance available for their other income. This means some of the £500 increase could effectively be offset by a larger tax deduction elsewhere.

What Happens to the Old Basic State Pension?

People who reached state pension age before April 2016 generally receive the old basic state pension.

A 4.1% increase would lift the full basic rate from £184.90 to approximately £192.50 a week. That would be worth around £10,010 annually, representing an increase of just under £400.

The basic pension alone would remain below the tax-free allowance. However, many recipients also receive additional state pension payments or income from private and workplace schemes, which can take their total taxable income above £12,570.

When Will the Increase Be Confirmed?

The earnings figure used for the triple lock is based on wage growth during the three months to July. That figure is expected to be published in September.

September's inflation rate will then be released in October. The government will compare it with wage growth and the 2.5% minimum before confirming the April 2027 state pension increase.

Unless wage growth falls sharply or inflation climbs above 4.1%, pensioners receiving the full new state pension remain on course for an annual increase exceeding £500.