Simon Andriesz, a British financial whistleblower who raised allegations involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein, has died aged 57. His death came weeks after he said he intended to publish further evidence about his disclosures.

In a post on X on 9 August, Andriesz described the personal consequences of speaking out as 'devastating' for his family and said he planned to share more evidence about what had happened. The statement followed his public allegations involving Andrew, former employer BGC Group and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Andriesz died on 23 September, according to The Banker. His death was confirmed by Andy Agathangelou, founder of the Transparency Task Force. His family said he had taken his own life and that there was no suggestion of foul play. No evidence has established a connection between his death and the allegations he raised.

🕯️Remembering Simon Andriesz: a whistleblower who stood up for what was right 🕯️



It is with great sadness that we share the news that Simon Andriesz, a valued member of our community, passed away last week.



Simon spent 35 years in the securities industry before becoming a… — Transparency Task Force (@TransparencyTF) October 1, 2026

Whistleblower Promised Further Evidence

In his August post, Andriesz wrote: 'The personal consequences of whistleblowing, and the retaliation I say followed, have been devastating for my family and me.'

He added: 'I intend to share more of the evidence and the story behind what happened.' He did not publish further posts before his death.

I am the British whistleblower who reported evidence concerning Howard Lutnick, his links to Jeffrey Epstein, and Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC to the FBI in 2020–21.



Listen to the BBC File on 4 documentary about my whistleblower story:https://t.co/kE2KRJCBRT



BBC News:… — Simon Andriesz (@SAndriesz) August 9, 2026

Andriesz was a managing director at BGC Group until 2017. He later raised concerns with UK and US regulators about alleged wrongdoing at the company and said he had faced retaliation. BGC disputed his account of his departure and the allegations against it.

BBC Examined Proposed Deal Involving Andrew

Andriesz appeared in a BBC 'File on 4 Investigates' programme broadcast in July, which examined documents about a proposed 2013 business arrangement involving Andrew, then known as Prince Andrew, and Cantor Fitzgerald, whose chief executive was Howard Lutnick.

Andriesz told the BBC the proposal involved a £1 million ($1.3 million) loan to a company controlled by Andrew in exchange for the company doing business exclusively with Cantor Fitzgerald. He described it as an attempt to 'basically buy a prince.' The BBC reported that the proposal was discussed for several months but did not proceed. Cantor Fitzgerald said it did not go into business with Andrew, who did not respond to the BBC's request for comment.

The programme also examined a 2018 email chain Andriesz found in which Lutnick and Epstein discussed a start-up in which they were both involved. Lutnick told the BBC he only learned in 2026 that Epstein had invested in the business. The Commerce Department said there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

FCA Widens Review Into Whistleblower Handling

Andriesz's death prompted scrutiny of how the Financial Conduct Authority handled his disclosures. Chief executive Nikhil Rathi told MPs in October that the regulator had been in contact with him for years and needed to reflect on its communications with whistleblowers.

On 2 November, the FCA published terms of reference for a review led by independent non-executive director Lea Paterson. It will examine the regulator's dealings with Andriesz, including whether it met its responsibilities under whistleblowing law and followed its procedures when handling his reports and concerns that he had suffered detriment.

The review covers at least 2017 to 2026. The FCA expects to issue a progress update in January 2027, with its final report due in spring. Its findings will assess how the regulator handled the disclosures.