Carrie Ann Inaba, one of the defining faces of Dancing With the Stars since 2005, has spoken candidly about the overwhelming anxiety she faced behind the scenes.

Despite her polished, confident presence on live television, the long-time judge admitted she used to vomit before stepping onto the studio floor — a stark reminder of the hidden emotional and physical toll of being a televised critic watched by millions.

A Private Battle Behind The Judges' Table

In a revealing conversation on the Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast, hosted by Joey Graziadei, Inaba confessed that the nerves were so intense during the early years that she would get physically sick before every broadcast.

'I used to throw up before I went out there, every single time. I don't know when it stopped,' she said.

Her anxiety stemmed from the responsibility of critiquing dancers who had invested time, vulnerability, and passion in their weekly routines.

She described the emotional weight of delivering honest but sometimes painful feedback on live television, knowing that millions of viewers — and the contestants themselves — were hanging on her every word.

Backlash, Scrutiny And The Dark Side Of Judging

Inaba's admission sheds light on a less glamorous side of the job. As reported by The Blast, she explained that online reactions to her scoring often intensified her stress.

Fan groups sometimes criticised her judgment, sparking heated debates across social media platforms and leaving her feeling overexposed and scrutinised.

'It's never not been stressful,' she said. 'I like to dance. I don't wanna speak.'

While she has always thrived as a performer, the public nature of judging forced her into a role that amplified insecurities and magnified pressure — a paradox that has shaped much of her experience on the show.

Gender Expectations And Feeling Undervalued

Inaba also touched on gender dynamics in entertainment, telling AOL that she has sometimes felt dismissed or underestimated because she is a woman.

Despite her extensive dance background, she said her opinions have occasionally been taken less seriously than those of male judges.

That sense of being undervalued only deepened her anxiety, making her feel she had to 'prove herself twice' during moments of controversy or disagreement.

Her remarks highlight an industry-wide challenge where female experts, even those with decades of experience, often face harsher scrutiny.

Resilience, Growth And A New Perspective

Although she no longer gets physically ill before taping, Inaba admits the nerves have never entirely disappeared.

Over time, she has developed coping mechanisms — part experience, part acceptance — that soften the intensity of live-show pressure.

Her story offers a candid look at what many performers, judges and public figures endure behind the scenes, far removed from the polished television image viewers see.

Her honesty has sparked strong reactions online, with fans praising her bravery and calling for greater mental-health support in entertainment. Many said her vulnerability made them admire her even more, framing her journey as one of resilience and relatable human struggle.

By sharing her experience, she has opened a conversation about the pressures of performance, the scrutiny of public roles, and the resilience required to endure them.

For Inaba, the journey from vomiting backstage to embracing her role reflects both vulnerability and strength — qualities that have made her a beloved figure on Dancing With the Stars.