"Dancing With the Stars" Season 29 week 9 featuring "Icons Night" had some exciting surprises. "The Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her pro dance partner Artem Chigvintsev received a perfect score from judges after being slammed with criticism for being tough on the contestants with their scores and remarks.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner performed a perfect Argentine tango routine paying tribute to Britney Spears that forced the judges to give her a perfect 30 accompanied by a standing ovation.

"I know it's been a rough couple of weeks, but I have to say, I have to give you a standing ovation. That was incredible. We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate," Carrie Ann Inaba said to the couple on tonight's episode.

She showered them with praises and said every move was "amazing." Her comments made Bristowe so emotional she ran from the stage to the judges' panel and hugged Inaba. The surprising comments by the judges come a week after Inaba was attacked for giving low scores to the contestants.

Last week, on an episode of "The Talk" Inaba confessed about being bullied by fans on Twitter.

"I still get bullied. ... I can't believe it still happens as adults," she said as quoted by Us Weekly.

However, Bristowe was quick to defend her judge. In her recent episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast, the reality television star mentioned Inaba "getting heat on social media for being hard" on her.

"Carrie Ann is totally allowed her opinions. I'm allowed to not agree with them or feel hurt by them, but it doesn't mean people need to go and bully her. I heard that she feels bullied and that makes me feel so terrible because I've been bullied so hard online ... Don't go bullying her because she's being hard on me. That's her decision and she's a judge. That's why she's paid the big bucks to be a judge on that show, right?"

Meanwhile, "DWTS" season 29 week 9 episode saw lots of memorable performances. Apart from Bristowe and Artem, Johnny Weiner and Britt Stewart received a perfect 30, too. The couple performed a quickstep routine to Amy Winehouse's song. Despite being a high scorer this week, Johnny was one of the two couples who made it to the bottom two. However, the judges' decided to let go off AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke, who were the lowest scorer of this week.

As for others, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson were among other performers who were able to wow the judges as well. Both the couples were rewarded with 27 scores each.

"DWTS" Season 29 airs Mondays at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.