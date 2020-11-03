"Dancing With the Stars" Season 29 just took a shocking twist when Jeannie Mai announced her unexpected exit from the show. "The Real" host had to depart the show early due to a medical emergency.

The 41-year-old television host and stylist underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening condition of the throat. She was immediately hospitalsed and sent for surgery. Due to this, she was forced to end her "DWTS" journey.

"My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery," Jeannie Mai said in a statement to ABC's "Good Morning American." "I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits, physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come."

The news was confirmed by "DWTS" on its Twitter account. And it was announced that Week 8's double elimination night will now only feature single elimination.

Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention. Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/HTgkhC5tXt — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 2, 2020

Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonightâ€™s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.

Here is a brief recap of the events of "DWTS" season 29 week 8:

The remaining eight couples performed one unlearned dance each and their first-ever group dance or dance relay. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev kicked off the night with their jive routine to the tune of Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now." They earned a score of 25/30.

They were followed by Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. They performed a Viennese waltz to "Stuck with U" by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and received 27 out of 30.

Next up were Justina Machado and Sasha Farber performing Samba to "Magalenha" by Sérgio Mendes feat. Carlinhos Brown. They were one of the highest scorers of the night and received 27 out of 30.

Nelly and Daniella, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, Skai Jackson, and Alan Bersten performed their routines one after the other and received the scores of 21, 24, and 25.

Johnny Wiener and Britt Stewart delivered another mindblowing performance of "DWTS" season 29 week 8. He did the foxtrot to "Wonder" by Shawn Mendes and was awarded a score of 27 out of 30. AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke were the final performers of the night and did the rumba to "Way Down We Go" by Kaleo. They got 24 out of 30.

The couple performances were followed by a dance relay by three groups. Nev and Jenna, Chrishell and Gleb, and Nelly and Daniella went first as group 1 to perform cha-cha and were given three, two, and two points, respectively. Group 2 including Justina and Sasha and Johnny and Britt performed a Viennese waltz and got two and three points, respectively. And lastly, Group 3 including Skai and Alan, AJ, and Cheryl, and Kaitlyn and Artem performed samba. They received two, three, and three points respectively.

The couples that made it bottom two were Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten, and Chrishell Stause and pro Gleb Savchenko. The judges decided to save Skai and Alan and eliminate Chrishell and Gleb.

"DWTS" season 29 week 9 features Icons Night will air on Nov. 9 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.