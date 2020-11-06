Jeannie Mai gave fans a health update from the hospital days after her surgery to fix what could have been a life-threatening condition called epiglottitis.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" Season 29 contestant took to her Instagram Story to share that she is still not allowed to chew and talk. This is four days after her successful operation on Sunday. She shared a selfie taken from the mirror in which she gave a thumbs-up sign to assure her fans that she is doing okay.

"No speaking, no chewing, no bad t-shirts," Mai wrote alongside the photo of her wearing her "Vote Jeannie" shirt from the ABC Network dance competition show.

"The Real" co-host has yet to share when she will leave the hospital. She underwent emergency surgery after her doctor told her that she had epiglottitis, a condition that occurs when the epiglottis swells and blocks the flow of air into your lungs.

The timing of events could not have been more unfortunate. She was on the way to the next round on "Dancing With the Stars" when she learned of her diagnosis. She had to leave the show to prioritise her health.

Monday's episode of "DWTS" played a video taken from the hospital prior to her operation. In it, an emotional Mai expressed her devastation that her journey on the show had to end this way. She explained why she needed to undergo surgery.

"I have a throat abscess, where my tonsils and my throat had gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and my ears that I had to get emergency surgery, which is why I'm here now," she said.

In another update post-surgery, the 41-year old revealed that her condition started from a simple sore throat that already closed at least 60 percent of her airways. It "resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days." Had she waited longer, her throat would have closed up.

Mai is thankful for her successful surgery. She is also happy that she got to experience the "most exhilarating adventure" on "Dancing With the Stars" and developed new friendships along the way.