"Dancing With the Stars" season 29 stars Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd got eliminated this week after a cha-cha-cha performance. However, the two-time mirrorball trophy winner is not disappointed. In fact, she has bigger plans for herself.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the dancer and choreographer said she is planning to expand her family with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The couple already share a son and is now ready for another child. "Yes to baby No. 2," Peta Murgatroyd said adding, "for sure. I'm ready!"

She is reportedly "excited" to hang out with her family after being eliminated from the show in week 6 of the competition. Nevertheless, she is going to miss her routine that includes choreographing and rehearsing with the 36-year-old former pro football player.

"Usually I'm choreographing for three hours in the morning and then I go see Vernon and we practice the rest of the day," she said. "It'll be nice to just have a chill morning, but I'm also really gonna miss it. We were just speaking about how much we love having a schedule ... and that's gonna be annoying for me for a second, but I have my family."

This is not the first time Murgatroyd has talked about wanting a second child. The publication notes that they did mention their desire to have another baby in July. She said she wants her son Shai to grow up with other siblings.

Murgatroyd started dating "DWTS" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy for the first time in 2012. They shared an on-and-off relationship. However, things got official only in 2015 when they announced their engagement. Chmerkovskiy proposed to Murgatroyd on "DWTS" stage. They welcomed their first child in 2017, the same year they got married.

In related news, the DWTS pro revealed that she injured herself following the 80's night performance this Monday. She revealed it on Twitter whereby she mentioned that "she pulled her neck" and "had to run to therapy" as soon as the show wrapped up.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that she "had three ribs that had pulled out." However, the dancer is doing "totally fine now."

"DWTS" Season 29 air Mondays at 8:00pm on ABC.