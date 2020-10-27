"Dancing With the Stars" season 29 week 7 featured "Villains' Night" marking the occasion of Halloween. The top 10 took the ballroom stage to perform an unlearned dance as their favourite villain from a movie or television show. Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough returned to the judges' panel and Tyra Banks took over her hosting duties. Here is a detailed recap from tonight's episode.

Kicking off the Halloween celebrations, we had Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong taking over the stage to perform Paso Doble inspired by Hannibal Lecter. They danced to "Maneater" by Nelly Furtado and delivered an impressive performance. At the same time, the judges pointed out some scope of improvement for Jeannie. Scores: 25/30.

Next up were Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart performing Viennese Waltz inspired by horror classic "Dracula." They danced to "Creep" by Vincint and garnered some flattering comments. The judges thought the performance was "very, very good." Scores: 27/30.

They were followed by Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko. They did a Paso Doble routine inspired by "Maleficent." Dancing to "In the Air Tonight" by Helmut Vonlichten. The judges thought it was the "simple moves" of the routine that made the dance remarkable. Score: 26/30

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy performed Jazz as characters inspired by "Nurse Ratched." They performed to "Fever" by Beyonce. The judges loved the musicality and "seductive energy" of the performance but had issues with her movements. Score: 22/30

A slew of performances followed. AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke, Nelly, and Daniella Karagach, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber took the stage one after the other for their "DWTS" season 29 week 7 performance. Each one of them delivered a fine performance and was rewarded a score of 26, 27, 26, respectively.

Next up was the best performance of the season as delivered by Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. The pair performed Paso Doble inspired by "Black Swan" and earned the first perfect score. The judges thought the performance was "perfect" and "exceeded" their expectations. Score: 30/30

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten took the stage next to perform Argentine Tango inspired by "Bride of Chucky" and dressed as Tiffany Valentine. They danced to "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish and judges "loved it" and found it "mesmerizing." Scores: 27/30.

The final performance of the Halloween night was by Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev. They performed Paso Doble, dressed as Cruella de Vil to the tune of Rihanna's "Disturbia." The judges felt there were misses by Kaitlyn while Artem won hearts. Score: 24/30.

At the time of elimination, Jeannie Mai and pro Brandon Armstrong, and Monica Aldama and pro Val Chmerkovskiy made it to the bottom two. The judges decided to save Jeanie and Brandon, and let go of Monica and Val just a week after emerging as the highest scorer last week.

"DWTS" Season 29 will return with double elimination night next week on Nov. 2 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.