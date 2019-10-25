"Dynasty" season 3 episode 4 will be an eventful and dramatic one as scheming and plotting to the top of the world continues. The momentum continues to grow and there is no chance of the drama dampening down. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 4.]

The fourth episode of "Dynasty" season 3 is titled "Something Desperate" and it continues to play out the story of the Carrington family. The official synopsis as on Spoiler TV suggests that it is going to be a special episode.

Based on the description of the episode, we can expect to see a "very different side of the Carrington family as Blake is feeling back on top of the world." Blake and Cristal have a plan and share it with Adam. Little do they know that Adam will not let them go through with it. He may not show his disapproval outrightly, but he will do everything to sabotage Cristal and Blake's plans.

Fallon is not ready to give up on Liam and her relationship. She enlists Sam to assist her in convincing Liam. "Dynasty" season 3, episode 4 sheds light on the mother-son relationship between Dominique and Jeff. After all she went through, Dominique wants to reconcile with Jeff, but she may have to pay a price. Jeff makes a "high-stake" demand of his mother. Also, Michael has a new business opportunity for Anders.

The promo for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 4 is yet to be unveiled. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 3 "Wild Ghost Chase" airing on Friday. However, it will be quite exciting to see what Adam does to stop Cristal and Blake.

Meanwhile, episode 3 will feature Fallon and Blake in a difficult position facing the consequences of the latest fallout. At the same time, Cristal and Blake have put Dominique and Adam on notice. However, it remains to be seen how they respond to it.

"Dynasty" season 3 stars Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon, Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington and Michael Michele as Dominique.

"Dynasty" season 3 airs Fridays on The CW.