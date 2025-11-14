Eddie Murphy is sharing a rare glimpse into how loss has shaped his life as he prepares for the release of his Netflix documentary, Being Eddie. The project explores his childhood, career and family, while also uncovering how early tragedies influenced the way he thinks about death today.

Murphy grew up in Brooklyn in a fractured household after his parents separated when he was three. He told Rolling Stone that he retained only faint memories of his father, Charles Edward Murphy. These memories became even more distant after Charles died when Murphy was only eight. According to The Mirror, his father was allegedly stabbed by a jealous woman in a crime that left the young Murphy devastated. The comedian later described the experience as traumatic and said the incident stayed with him for many years.

Murphy said someone once tried to link his trust issues to his father's death. He immediately rejected that suggestion and said the two were unrelated. He also recalled how the circumstances of the killing left him confused as a young boy. Those early emotions stayed with him while he began building his career in comedy.

Losing His Uncle and Father Figure

The star later suffered another major loss when his uncle, Raymond Leon Murphy, died in 2013 at the age of 74. Uncle Ray had been a central figure during Murphy's rise in the entertainment world. He managed security for the performer and appeared in films that helped launch the comedian's career. Murphy often credited him for encouraging him during his earliest years in Hollywood.

The death of his uncle came at a time when Murphy was already reflecting on family and success. His bond with Uncle Ray stretched across decades. The loss added another layer of grief that he carried into his later work.

Charlie Murphy's Death Deepened the Impact

Murphy faced further heartbreak in 2017 when his older brother Charlie Murphy died from leukaemia at 57. Charlie was a respected performer known for his roles in Chappelle's Show and Black Jesus. Murphy admired his brother's writing talent and credited him for shaping his approach to comedy.

Charlie's passing created a major emotional shift for the actor. The siblings had supported one another throughout their careers. Murphy spoke openly about how the loss of his brother changed the way he viewed family, time and legacy.

Why Murphy Rejects Funerals

In the lead-up to Being Eddie, Murphy spoke about his aversion to funerals. According to another report by The Mirror, he admitted that he has paid for many funerals involving friends, colleagues and family members, including those of Redd Foxx and Rick James. He explained that he avoids attending them because the rituals feel overwhelming.

He said the emotional strain of seeing loved ones presented in that setting became too intense after experiencing personal grief from childhood through adulthood. These losses shaped his current view on end-of-life traditions.

How Eddie Murphy Wants to Die

Murphy revealed that he plans to have no funeral of his own. He said he wants to be cremated immediately and prefers to avoid any memorial service. He added that he does not want people standing around with his ashes or organising ceremonies. He said the ritual of funerals feels excessive and does not match what he wants for his final arrangements.

A Life Shaped by Loss

Murphy's reflections show how the deaths of his father, uncle and brother built the foundation for his philosophy about life and mortality. His upcoming documentary presents these moments as key chapters in his story. Being Eddie allows viewers to understand how the star transformed personal tragedy into resilience.