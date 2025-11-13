Eddie Murphy has shared emotional details about the death of his brother Charlie Murphy and explained why he did not attend the funeral, as new interviews shed light on how the loss shaped both his personal life and his new Netflix documentary.

Charlie Murphy's Death and Legacy Remembered

According to OK! Magazine, Charlie Murphy died in 2017 at the age of 57 after a battle with leukaemia. He was widely respected in the entertainment industry for his work on 'Chappelle's Show' and his roles in films such as 'Night at the Museum' and 'Jungle Fever'. He also contributed to several of Eddie Murphy's films, including 'Norbit', 'Harlem Nights' and 'Vampire in Brooklyn'.

Clips featured in the documentary 'Being Eddie' show Charlie reflecting on his younger brother's rise to fame. In one segment, Charlie spoke warmly about Eddie's early performances at local events and small venues, noting that his confidence and ability to make people laugh stood out even during the earliest days of his career.

The Murphy family issued a heartfelt statement at the time of Charlie's passing, saying that he filled their lives with love and laughter. Eddie revisits these memories in the documentary, explaining that he still feels moments of grief when specific memories surface, but chooses not to dwell on those feelings for long.

Why Eddie Murphy Did Not Attend the Funeral

Eddie Murphy explained his absence from Charlie's funeral during a candid conversation with USA Today, as reported by The Root. He said he has only attended two funerals in his life and found both experiences emotionally overwhelming.

Murphy shared that his first funeral experience was especially traumatic. His father, Charles Edward Murphy, was murdered when Eddie was eight years old. The pain of that loss stayed with him through adulthood. He attended another funeral years later and said he found the emotional intensity of the ritual deeply unsettling.

During the interview, Murphy said the entire atmosphere of a funeral is difficult for him. He explained that seeing loved ones laid out and witnessing the grief of others affects him in ways he struggles to manage. Because of this, he avoids funerals altogether, including that of his brother Charlie.

He clarified that he is not cold or indifferent to grief. Instead, he feels overwhelmed by the emotional weight of funeral services. Murphy said he has paid for numerous funerals for friends, colleagues and family members, yet he chooses not to attend them because the experience is too painful.

Murphy's Views on His Own Final Wishes

Murphy also spoke about what he wants for his own final arrangements. He said he does not want a funeral service, memorial or any public gathering. Instead, he wants to be cremated immediately. He added that he does not want people standing around mourning over his ashes or participating in what he called a heavy emotional ritual.

These remarks have sparked an online discussion, with many praising Murphy for speaking openly about grief and how individuals process loss in different ways.

'Being Eddie' Explores Career, Family and Personal Struggles

The Netflix documentary 'Being Eddie' offers a sweeping look at Murphy's professional journey, featuring commentary from stars such as Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson and Tracee Ellis Ross. The documentary also includes rare footage of Charlie, which adds emotional depth to the film as Eddie reflects on their relationship.

Murphy said that when memories of Charlie come back to him, they bring brief moments of emotion that he allows himself to feel before moving forward. These reflections, paired with his avoidance of funerals, show how he continues to navigate grief while maintaining his long career in the public eye.

Through his candid interviews and the documentary's personal moments, Murphy offers a clearer picture of how he copes with loss and honours his brother's legacy without participating in traditional rituals.