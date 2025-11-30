A TikTok influencer has sparked fresh doomsday fears by citing a long-classified CIA document that details a coming global 'reset,' connecting ancient prophecies to modern geological events.

The influencer, Kela, pointed to the work of UFO researcher Chan Thomas, whose book The Adam and Eve Story was famously suppressed for decades. Her viral video links current events like the shifting magnetic poles and volcanic eruptions to Mr Thomas's theory of a cyclical 'Earth Crust Displacement,' suggesting the planet is on the brink of a cataclysmic event.

The Classified CIA Document

Thomas's book, first published in 1963, was reportedly classified by the CIA in 1966 and only declassified with heavy redactions in 2013 following a Freedom of Information Act request. The suppression of the book has itself become a cornerstone of the conspiracy theory, with proponents arguing that the government sought to hide its alarming contents from the public.

Thomas's central thesis, known as the 'cataclysmic pole shift hypothesis,' posits that the Earth's crust periodically slips over its molten core, causing continents to move thousands of miles in a matter of hours. This, he argued, was the true cause of historical events like the Great Flood.

Signs of an Impending 'Hard Reset'

In her video, Kela alleges that several of Mr Thomas's predicted signs are now occurring, including a 'weakened magnetic field,' the Earth's magnetic poles shifting, long-dormant volcanoes coming to life, and increased seismic activity along with 'unusual solar activity.'

'Scientists have confirmed the magnetic north pole is racing towards Siberia like it's got a date with it,' said Kela. 'And when we have solar storms giving us auroras as far south as Tennessee in the US. Then yes, the magnetic field around us is weakening.'

Kela cited historically dormant volcanoes like those in Ethiopia and in Antarctica that are suddenly showing signs of life. She noted that the volcano in Antarctica is showing signs of lava moving 'underneath the ice.'

Chan Thomas's Apocalyptic Vision

According to Thomas, a major disaster comparable to the 'Great Flood' in the Bible will strike Earth every 6,500 years. Thomas asserted that the biblical event took place 6,500 years ago, which meant that the next major disaster would be imminent.

'In California, the mountains shake like ferns in a breeze; the mighty Pacific rears back and piles up into a mountain of water more than two miles high, then starts its race eastward,' wrote Thomas in his book.

'In a fraction of a day, all vestiges of civilisation are gone, and the great cities–Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, New York–are nothing but legends,' Thomas wrote. 'Barely a stone is left where millions walked just a few hours before.'

The book begins with the destruction of California, and where winds 'with the force of a thousand armies' will tear through everything with a 'supersonic bombardment.' Thomas further claimed that these calamities will impact the entire North American region in a span of three hours, while an earthquake also creates cracks in the ground, allowing magma to rise to the surface.

According to Thomas, each continent will experience slightly different versions of the same apocalyptic event. By the seventh day, Thomas wrote, 'the horrendous rampage is over', and the entire planet is changed.

'The Bay of Bengal basin, just east of India, is now at the North Pole. The Pacific Ocean, just west of Peru, is at the South Pole,' wrote Thomas.