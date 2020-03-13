A video captured the horrendous moments when a large pitbull mauled an eight-year-old girl. The young girl named Yin Yin was walking to her aunt and uncle's home in the city of Hebi, China. Yin Yin was walking alone when the dog spotted her. Yin Yin tried to run away from the dog but was taken down and mauled. Intervention from a passerby saved the child's life. The traumatised girl had to undergo six surgeries but the dog's owner only paid a small portion of the medical costs.

On February 16, Yin Yin was trying to go to the home of her aunt and uncle in the Henan Province in Central China. Her unaccompanied walk to the relatives' home took a terrifying turn. Yin Yin was mauled for over a minute until a local man rescued her. A closed-circuit television camera recorded the attack.

In the footage, Yin Yin can be seen trying to run away when the large dog knocks her down onto the road. The video shows the child alone on the street during most of the attack. At first, the dog is seen latched onto the child's leg. Ferociously, the dog bit and shook the girl's leg.

Eventually, Yin Yin tried to kick the dog away. This made the dog leave her leg and tear away at her arm instead. During the attack, an adult can be seen fearfully running across the street to avoid the dog. The passer-by did nothing to help the girl.

Finally, a man emerged from a nearby building with a long stick. He hit the dog and scared it off.

Yin Yin was taken to the hospital where she was treated for multiple cuts and bites, as well as a broken leg and arm. She had to undergo six surgeries and might require more. Her family had to spend over 160,000 RMB (£18,360) for her medical expenses.

Local authorities are trying to ensure that the dog's owner pays for medical expenses. Initially, he only gave the family 37,000 RMB (£4,250), The Sun reported.

Yin Yin's family members claim that the dog was used for dogfighting. They also stated that Yin Yin ran from the dog after she witnessed it attack another child.