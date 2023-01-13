"The Elder Scrolls 6" release date is not likely to arrive anytime soon. Thankfully, a teaser trailer has already been released, which at least confirmed that the game is definitely coming.

Bethesda director Todd Howard also teased that fans will be enjoying The Elder Scrolls 6's gameplay for a decade at least, a hint that it will be an excellent game worth the wait. Unfortunately, Bethesda has not made any substantial announcements about the upcoming game lately so fans are left speculating on when the title might arrive and what it might feature.

'The Elder Scrolls 6' release date speculation

Readers should be mindful that Bethesda has not officially announced "The Elder Scrolls 6" release date at the moment and that everything is just speculation at this point. Back in 2021, industry insider Tyler McVicker warned that fans shouldn't expect the game to release until at least 2026 or 2027, PCGamesN.com reported. This is largely in part thanks to Starfield, which we know is coming in 2023.

Will 'Elder Scrolls VI' introduce new races?

One exciting possibility is that the team working on "TES 6" will decide to go somewhere completely new with the game. If this happens, fans can expect new races, along with all-new lore and gameplay styles to master.

But fans should temper their excitement based on the fact that there were no new races added to Skyrim, which might also be the case for "The Elder Scrolls 6," especially if the upcoming game sticks to Tamriel. One possibility is that "The Elder Scrolls Online" featured the Sea Elves, also known as Maormer, which opens up the possibility that they could return in a numbered main entry to the series.

'Elder Scrolls VI' location speculations

Upon seeing the game's brief announcement trailer, fans have been speculating that the upcoming game might be located in either High Rock or Hammerfell. The trailer shows mountains, large areas of coastline, and dry, arid landscapes, which would be fitting for both locations.

Some also proposed that Elsweyr could be a potential location for "The Elder Scrolls 6." Elsweyr is Khajiit's native land and building on one of Skyrim's most well-liked races makes sense. It is also relatively unexplored, which leaves a lot of room and potential for storytelling.