While some fans are already eagerly waiting for "The Elder Scrolls 6" release, devs are making sure they won't be bored during the wait with the release of "The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom" later this year. The upcoming expansion for the MMORPG will be bringing more than 30 hours of content, a new class, two zones in Eastern Morrowind, and a new storyline to discover and explore.

'The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom' release date, platforms

The upcoming ESO expansion will have different launch dates depending on the gaming platform. "The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom" release date for PC is scheduled on June 5, 2023. The game will later launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 20, Gematsu reported.

A new class in Necrom

The new class called the Arcanist will be making its debut in "The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom." The new class will allow players to master three new skill lines called Herald of the Tome, Curative Runeforms, and Apocryphal Soldier, according to Xbox.com.

To execute the skills, the Arcanist draws power from Oblivion to either deal damage, support allies, or absorb punishment. The class can call upon Runeblades and shoot Oblivion-imbued projectiles at enemies or help the party's mobility by summoning a portal using the Apocryphal Gate.

The Arcanist can also use the Crux system to generate a new resource called Crux. This can be used to empower his other abilities, which would make the new class even more formidable.

'The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom' introduces two new zones

Necron will introduce two new zones that players can explore. One of these is the Telvanni Peninsula, located along the eastern coast of Morrowind and home to the House Telvanni and the city of Necrom.

It will also unveil Apocrypha, Hermaeus Mora's realm of Oblivion. Brave players can venture deep into the Daedric Prince of Knowledge's world to discover the Endless Library and other mystical locations.