Argentinian police have launched a manhunt for three women after a 60-year-old man was found dead and tied to his bed.

The man, identified as Daniel Alfredo Rusticane, was found face up with his hands and feet bound to his bed at his house in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The police suspect foul play as his phone and truck were missing from his house. Before his death, Rusticane told a friend he had met several women that night on the dating app Tinder, according to a report in The Mirror.

"He sent me an audio at night saying he was with two or three women," a friend whose identity has not been revealed, told the police.

He is believed to have died during a robbery. His Ford Ranger pickup truck was found abandoned five blocks from his home in Gregorio de Laferrère, Buenos Aires.

A knife was also discovered in the back seat of the vehicle. The police are currently analysing a set of fingerprints found on the vehicle's steering wheel.

The autopsy report suggested that Rusticane, a Falklands War veteran, suffered a fatal heart attack. He was in the 3rd Regiment of La Tablada. However, the authorities are waiting for the toxicology report to ascertain if he was given a substance that might have triggered the heart attack.

"There is also the possibility that the women tied him up and he died from shock or anxiety. We do not rule out this hypothesis, although we are awaiting the complementary laboratory results to be sure," said a police spokesperson.

Prosecutor Karina Licalzi from La Matanza says that there is a possibility that "a sexual game" might have taken place before the man was robbed. Meanwhile, his daughter Gisela Rusticane has appealed to neighbours for help in identifying the women. The investigation into the case continues.