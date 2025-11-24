On 19 November 2025, D4vd was named as a suspect in the apparent homicide of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose decapitated and severely decomposing remains were discovered in the boot of D4vd's abandoned Tesla on 8 September 2025.

The artist, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is now under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). 'Investigators are considering D4vd a suspect,' an LAPD insider told TMZ. Reports also indicate that the artist has failed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, raising further suspicion.

Now, another tip received by TMZ claimed that Rivas' body was frozen and 'thawing out' in the Tesla trunk, making the cause of death potentially undetermined.

Celeste's Remains Frozen and 'Thawing Out' in Tesla Boot

According to a source connected to TMZ, Rivas' body was 'partially frozen' and was still thawing inside the Tesla when it was found.

The medical examiner reportedly received the remains in horrendous condition: the victim was decapitated, the torso remained intact, and the limbs had been removed and cut into multiple pieces.

The severity of the dismemberment has made a proper forensic analysis extraordinarily difficult.

Initially, the medical examiner classified Rivas as a victim of apparent homicide, but the extreme condition of the remains has made it challenging to establish a definitive cause of death. Sources told TMZ that 'it will most likely be "undetermined".'

In fact, investigators initially could not even determine the victim's sex due to the severe state of the body, further highlighting the brutality of the crime.

Manner of Disposal Complicates Forensics

If authorities confirmed that Rivas' remains were indeed 'partially frozen', it could severely complicate the forensic investigation.

Studies have shown that freezing and thawing can damage tissues, distort internal organs, and create postmortem artefacts that mimic trauma, making it extremely difficult to distinguish injuries inflicted before death from changes caused by freezing.

Freezing also disrupts decomposition patterns and microbial activity, which forensic experts often use to estimate the time of death.

Combined with the reported dismemberment, these factors may prevent the medical examiner from determining a precise cause of death, potentially leaving the manner of death officially listed as undetermined.

D4vd Likely Had Help To Dismember Celeste's Remains

On the Two Angry Men podcast, attorney Mark Geragos revealed that he has information on a second suspect and knows their identity.

Authorities reportedly told Geragos that this individual may have been involved 'before, during, and after' Rivas' death, suggesting a coordinated effort in the crime.

Adding to the timeline, back in the spring of 2025, D4vd allegedly made a late-night trip to a remote area in Santa Barbara County, where he remained for several hours.

Detectives believe this period aligns with when Rivas likely died, indicating a potential connection between the trip and the murder.

The working theory is that the murder occurred in Santa Barbara, after which the body was frozen and stored for months, likely to obscure the cause of death and delay decomposition. Later, the remains were transported back to Los Angeles and left in D4vd's car, still partially frozen, which further complicated the investigation.

Investigation Status

The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division continues to view Rivas' death as a homicide, and even if the medical examiner cannot determine the official cause of death, authorities can still move forward with arrests.

It has not been disclosed whether D4vd and the second suspect would be charged with concealment, homicide, or both, but the ongoing investigation suggests that law enforcement is actively building a case against both individuals.

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, not only due to the extreme nature of the crime but also because of the challenges forensic experts face in determining the cause of death.

The freezing, dismemberment, and delayed discovery of the remains make it one of the more complex homicide investigations in recent years.