After Princess Beatrice of York wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi secretly in an intimate ceremony in Windsor on July 17, the Archduchess of Austria Eleonore von Habsburg and Belgian Formula E driver Jérôme d'Ambrosio tied the knot earlier on July 20.The pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony on Monday with their family members in attendance.

However, the Archduchess of Austria had to scale down her wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eleonore von Habsburg is the Archduchess of Austria and a royal princess of Hungary, Bohemia and Croatia. She is the daughter of Karl von Habsburg and Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza.

Her great grandfather was Charles I of Austria, the final Emperor of Austria. She has previously worked as a jewellery designer and has modelled for brands including Dolce & Gabbana. Eleonore and Jérôme got married at a registry office in Monaco in a socially distanced ceremony. The witnesses of the wedding were the couple's sisters – Gloria and Olivia.

The wedding pictures show the guests wearing masks, spaced out in the grand office, as the F1 driver and the royal exchanged rings. The princess opted for a white off-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress, complete with a netted mini veil, sandals and dangling earrings. She carried a bouquet of white and pink flowers, while her beau chose a navy suit and pale blue tie.

After the wedding ceremony, the couple posed outside for photographs as they were showered with rose petals. Family members and friends of the couple gathered later on for a socially distanced lunch. The mayor of Monaco, Georges Marsan, also attended the wedding.

The couple have been together for three years, after first meeting on a flight from London to Nice. The news of their engagement was revealed last year. But due to government restrictions in Monaco they were unable to organise a grand wedding. Once restrictions are lifted, it is believed that the couple will hold a church wedding for a larger group of guests.