Princess Beatrice wed her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret wedding ceremony on Friday. The royal wedding that shocked the country took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday morning.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines," a statement by the Buckingham Palace said, as reported by Hello.

The couple was originally supposed to tie the knot on May 29, but were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed that Beatrice and Mozzi had originally invited over 100 family and friends, but due to restrictions they had only 20 guests. The Palace confirmed that only close family members attended the wedding.

The guests at the wedding would have included her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Mozzi's parents and his three-year-old son Christopher. And of course, the bride's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather Prince Philip. Besides, she would have sought permission of her grandmother to marry Mozzi, which is a tradition of the British royal family.

While there is no picture of the bride in her wedding gown, or further details about their nuptials, however one thing Beatrice will likely wear is a wedding band made of pure Welsh gold. The tradition of using gold from Wales dates back to 100 years ago. The official website of the British royal family notes that they have used pure Welsh gold to create their wedding rings since 1923.

The occasion would have marked the first time ever that Beatrice would have worn a tiara. The British princess has also inherited titles from her husband's side of the family who belong to Italian nobility. She will now be an become an Italian 'Contessa' or Countess or 'Nobile Donna' (noble woman).

Besides, Beatrice's property developer husband will inherit the family's sprawling residence Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Casatenovo, Northern Italy, which is less than an hour from Milan. The 13-bedroom property is surrounded by parkland and has an outdoor swimming pool.

There are reports that the wedding followed all social distancing guidelines and instead of a buffet, mostly a sit-down lunch would have been organised for the guests.