Elizabeth Chambers expressed her support for assault victims in a lengthy social media post on Monday, in the wake of the social media scandal that involves her ex-husband Armie Hammer.

The 38-year-old "Bird Bakery" founder admitted in an Instagram post that she was oblivious to everything. She said she "didn't realise how much I didn't know" as she shared that it took her weeks to process everything she learned.

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," Chambers wrote.

"Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters...I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal," she continued.

Chambers also requested privacy for the sake of her children with Hammer. She shares two children with the "Rebecca" star, Harper Grace, 6, and Ford Armand, 4. She also extended her gratitude to those who sent her messages of support and love.

"At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," she wrote and added, "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

Hammer has been the subject of media scrutiny as of late after someone leaked the DMs he sent to women he slept with which showed conversations about cannibalism and BDSM. He also caught flak for a leaked risqué video he took from the Cayman Islands which showed a scantily-clad woman on all fours in his bed.

Those who dated the "Call Me By Your Name" star after his split with Chambers also claimed he was sexually violent towards them. They said he was a charmer at first but became manipulative months into their relationship. Because of these allegations, the actor had to step down from two lead roles in "Shotgun Wedding" and "The Offer."

Up until Monday, Chambers remained mum on these claims against Hammer, whom she was married to for 10 years. They announced their divorce in July 2020.