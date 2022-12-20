Elizabeth Hurley put rumours to bed that she was the older woman who allegedly slept with Prince Harry and took his virginity when he was only 18 years old.

The claim stems from the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir, "Spare," in which he reportedly mentions losing his "virginity to a beautiful older woman in the countryside."

Some have speculated that this unnamed woman was the "Austin Powers" star because she reportedly previously owned a farmhouse in Gloucestershire from 2002 to 2015. Prince Harry was 18 years old in 2002 and regularly spent time in the county where members of the royal family own multiple properties.

The Sunday Times had to ask Hurley about this rumour, to which she replied, "Not me. Not guilty. Ha!" She doubled down, "No. Not me. Absolutely not" when pressed further.

Speculations are rife that Prince Harry opens up about his marriage and family life with Meghan Markle and his relationship with the royal family in his memoir. Others claimed that he also talks about his past romantic relationships with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

But ahead of the release of his memoir, one woman already came forward to dish about her short-lived romance with the prince when she was 34 and he was only 22 years old.

Former "The Real Housewives of DC" star Catherine Ommanney claimed that Prince Harry gave her the "most incredible, passionate kiss" of her life when they met in London's Chelsea in May 2006 through mutual friends. She also lamented about not being able to keep in touch with the royal after he changed his number because they would have made great friends over their shared sense of humour.

Prince Harry and his publisher Penguin Random House have remained tight-lipped about the contents of his book, which will come out on Jan. 10, 2023. All that has been announced so far is that it will contain "wholly truthful" and "accurate" accounts of his life and his experiences and that it will be "raw" and "unflinching." The 38-year-old also previously shared that he wrote it not as the prince he was born, but as the man that he has become.