Reality TV star Catherine Ommanney is speaking up about her experience with Prince Harry amid reports that his memoir will include his past relationships. She said she met the royal when he was 21 and she was 34 and they had a "passionate" month.

Ommanney reportedly met the royal at Art Bar in London's Chelsea in May 2006 through mutual friends in the property business. She said he introduced himself to her and remembered he wore "an Australian-style hat" that made her laugh so she asked him, "What are you doing looking like a t*** in that?"

The former "The Real Housewives of DC" star told The Sun, "I don't think he was used to people taking the Mickey and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else was in the room. He was only 21 so a relationship was the furthest thing from my mind."

"But when everyone started leaving at around 11 pm, Harry pointed to one of three Range Rovers parked outside and said, 'Hop in with me,' which I found very flattering. We were driven to Eclipse nightclub in South Kensington and whisked downstairs to the VIP area."

Ommanney further recalled that Prince Harry got reprimanded by one of his bodyguards for misbehaving. She said he became "needy" when she started chatting to somebody, and he reacted by placing a freezing cloth from the champagne bucket over her head.

"I was a bit upset because it was freezing. I told him, 'Stop being so needy, that is not the way to behave.' One of his security guards came over and told him off, saying, 'Get a grip, you can't behave like that.' I saw him get told off like that a few times," she said.

Ommanney claimed they later went to his friend's house in Chelsea and they started talking over cigarettes about his family and his closeness to Queen Elizabeth II. They eventually ended up in the bathtub "mucking about like teenagers" with their clothes on and a friend took a photo of them together.

They reportedly also wrestled on the floor when they got to the kitchen and it was when she said she had to go home to her two kids that he lifted her by the waist on the floor and held her against the wall.

"He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life. I was absolutely speechless," Ommanney shared adding that they "continued texting"

and she "saw him again about a week later at a bar in Kensington" where they shared "another kiss and Harry was very complimentary" about her looks. She said they "met a few more times, always in private bars."

Ommanney said Prince Harry eventually changed his number and she did not see him again until 2009 at a polo match in Barbados. She reckoned they would have remained good friends had they stayed in contact because they "got each other's sense of humour." The Duke of Sussex has yet to respond to Ommanney's story.