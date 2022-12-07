Prince Harry shared his wish to lead a normal life while he was dating Catherine Ommanney. She said he told her he wanted to swap lives with someone else.

The former "Real Housewives of DC" star said she had a fling with the royal in 2006 when he was 21 and she was 34 years old. They met through mutual friends and enjoyed each other's company. She said at one point, they got to talking about their lives because she observed that he looked "lost" and unhappy with his life.

Speaking to OK! from her home in Majorca, Ommanney said, "I did feel sorry for Harry and how little freedom he had to be himself. He seemed a little lost and I think that was because he was surrounded by so many hangers-on who didn't have his best interests at heart."

She continued, "I could see there was little upside to his position beyond the obvious privileges, and the three bodyguards that shadowed him didn't seem to allow for much privacy."

Ommanney remembered saying to Prince Harry that his life "must be genuinely hard, being in such a goldfish bowl." He reportedly responded that "it definitely has its moments."

She also asked the royal if he would like to swap his life with somebody else's life, to which she said he replied, "Yes, often. I would love to lead a normal life."

But now Ommanney is happy that Prince Harry is out of the royal fold and living in California with Meghan Markle and their two children. She told the publication that she is proud of him for having the "courage to move to the States" because she thinks he "really needed to do that–to finally be free."

As for his marriage to the Duchess of Sussex, the mum-of-two wished them happiness. She said, "Meghan and Harry look very happy together and I wish them all the best." She also shared that she has "nothing but respect" for the former "Suits" star and the fact that he is with her shows he is "clearly not only interested in blondes."

Ommanney's interview comes ahead of the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series called "Harry & Meghan" on Dec. 8. The six-part docuseries will give an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the couple's marriage and their relationship with the royal family.