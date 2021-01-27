Elizabeth Hurley responded to Piers Morgan's criticism of her sexy photos after he called them "creepy" and assumed her son took the snaps.

It started when the 55-year-old actress shared a couple of pictures of her enviable figure on social media. The snaps show her clad in just a bikini bottom and a fur coat while out in the snow. She initially captioned the photos, "How could I resist?"

It did not take long for Morgan to discuss her photos during Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning Britain." He called out the "Bedazzled" star for not covering up in the cold.

"Liz? Bit of snow so get your kit off?" he asked before he asked, "Is it not creepy?"

"What is all this? I call this thirsty and I call it creepy," he continued before he questioned who took the photo and assumed Hurley's teenaged son did.

"Your son? Your 18 or 19-year-old son? Put your clothes on," he added.

Morgan's co-host, Susanna Reid, defended Hurley and calls the actress "fabulous" but called Morgan "thirsty."

"You can't accuse other people of being thirsty when you're on national television and you have at least two columns and you're on every single podcast," Reid said.

"You can think two things when you look at it - one, she looks great. Which she does. But also, 55? Getting your 19-year-old son to take pictures of you stripping off in the snow?" Morgan argued.

Hurley eventually responded to Morgan's criticism in a tweet where she clarified that her 80-year-old mother was behind the camera and not her son.

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80-year-old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or no," she tweeted.

Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not ? pic.twitter.com/yKwbAlfk9i — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 26, 2021

Hurley's son Damian, who is a professional model, has played cameraman for his mum before. He often takes photos of her in a bikini to promote her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuit line. It was not until 2018 when she explained that he does not take all of her bikini photos after someone called their arrangement "odd." She said she also hires a professional photographer or asks her sister.