It's safe to say Elle Fanning is having a great November.

The American actress just had two films release in theatres on the same day. Both Predator: Badlands and Sentimental Value came out last Friday, 7 November.

She expressed her gratitude towards the production studios behind both films while promoting Sentimental Value with her co-star Stellan Skarsgård.

Doing Two Films at Once

Fanning stars as an android named Thia in 20th Century Studios and Disney's Predator: Badlands and as Rachelle Kemp in Neon's comedy drama Sentimental Value.

In an interview with Collider, she shared how she was able to do both films she 'badly' wanted at the same time.

'I have the studios to thank, really, because they actually worked together for the first time ever to make it possible that I could do both of these films, because there was a point in time that I didn't know if I would be able to do Sentimental Value,' she shared.

She thanked the film's director Joachim Trier for working out how she could shoot both motion pictures.

'I really have Joachim (Trier) to thank, and all of them to thank, that they worked it out,' she said. 'I had my rehearsals in Oslo, and then I went straight to New Zealand to film Predator (Badlands), and then literally flew to France, drove to Deauville, and we started shooting the very next day.'

She happily added: 'Obviously, they're completely opposite sides of the spectrum, but I'm very happy that it worked out. Then they decided to come out on the same day!'

'Sunrise on the Reaping' Update

When asked about what she could tease about her role in the Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping, Fanning said she's finished filming the project.

'Well, I'm done filming it, so that's done. Effie's on the screen, which is super cool,' she answered.

She went on to praise Elizabeth Banks, who played as Effie in the original films, and says she hopes to make the franchise's fans proud with her own version of the character.

'I love what Elizabeth Banks did so much, so I'm like, you know, bow down to her! I hope I can make the fans proud. And Francis (Lawrence) is amazing. The cast is great. It was fun,' she added.

The prequel is slated for a 20 November 2026 release and is directed by Francis Lawrence, who made the original four films and the first prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Sunrise on the Reaping will tell the story of a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he is reaped for the 50th Hunger Games.

Casted alongside Fanning are Joseph Zada as Haymitch, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow.

Ever wondered how the Sunrise on the Reaping cast turned out so perfect? Teen Vogue sat down with casting powerhouses Debra Zane (who cast the original films) and Dylan Jury (Ballad & Sunrise), and they spilled. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vkhXTpabzP — PanemPropaganda.com (@panempropaganda) July 18, 2025

Fanning's Next Projects

The A Complete Unknown actress is fully booked for the next couple of years with a bunch of projects to be released and in pre-production.

She is set to star with her sister Dakota Fanning in the film adaptation of Kristin Hannah's The Nightingale that is expected to come out in 2027. She is also a part of the cast of Paramount+'s legal series Discretion.