It's a golden moment for K-pop, and for BLACKPINK's Rosé, it's history in the making.

The New Zealand-born superstar just became the first female K-pop artist ever nominated for a Grammy, earning three major nods for her smash hit 'APT.' featuring Bruno Mars.

The chart-topping track is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards set for February 1 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

From Seoul to the GRAMMYs

Rosé's ethereal vocals and effortless cool have long captivated millions, but this moment takes her artistry to a whole new level.

On Instagram, the 27-year-old singer poured her heart out: 'I cannot believe my life. I'm STILL trying to process everything... this means so much to me and many others. I'm feeling so incredibly grateful today. @brunomars look at that!!!'

Her collaborator, Bruno Mars, also celebrated the milestone, posting, 'Ayyye thank you @RecordingAcademy @roses_are_rosie. Look at that!' — a clear testament to their creative chemistry that transcended borders and genres.

Produced by Cirkut, the sleek R&B-inspired single took the global charts by storm earlier this year, with fans praising the duo's dynamic blend of Rosé's airy tone and Mars' soulful swagger.

A Massive Year for K-Pop Representation

Rosé isn't the only one carrying the K-pop flag to the Grammys. The electrifying anthem 'Golden' from Netflix's animated hit KPop Demon Hunters performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami earned nominations in four categories, while HYBE's rookie girl group Katseye is vying for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single 'Gabriela'.

This unprecedented K-pop presence signals a defining shift in the global music scene. Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said it best: 'From emerging talent to influential icons, these nominees reflect today's broad and diverse musical landscape.'

BLACKPINK's Grand Return

Amid Rosé's solo triumph, BLACKPINK is preparing for what promises to be their biggest year yet. The quartet's long-awaited comeback, originally rumoured for December, has been postponed to January 2026 as YG Entertainment fine-tunes what insiders are calling a 'monumental new era'.

The group is reportedly synchronising the album release with their 10th anniversary celebrations and the continuation of their sold-out 'Deadline' world tour. The music video has reportedly already been shot, and the final mastering is underway.

Four Years in the Making

BLACKPINK's last full-length album, Born Pink, dropped in 2022 and spawned global hits such as 'Shut Down' and 'Pink Venom'.

Since then, members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé have pursued solo careers, fashion endorsements and acting projects, each carving out distinct identities while maintaining the group's magnetic allure.

This upcoming release, insiders say, will capture that balance perfectly: 'It's about celebrating how far they've come, individually and as one,' an industry source revealed. 'Expect emotional lyrics, bold visuals and collaborations that will surprise even long-time fans.'

A Decade of Dominance

As BLACKPINK approaches its 10th year since debuting in August 2016, the group shows no signs of slowing down.

Their 'Deadline' tour, which kicked off in Goyang last July, continues to make history, with a record-breaking concert at London's Wembley Stadium this August marking the first-ever K-pop girl group performance at the iconic venue.

In true BLACKPINK fashion, the anniversary year will be as much about evolution as nostalgia — an era defined by gratitude, growth and girl power on a global scale.

From Seoul to Sydney, London to Los Angeles, BLINKs are bracing for an unforgettable year of music, milestones and magic. And if Rosé's Grammy nods are any indication, the world isn't just listening, it's ready to celebrate every note.