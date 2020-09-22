"The Ellen DeGeneres Show Season 18 premiered on Monday and just as Ellen DeGeneres promised, she addressed the allegations of workplace toxicity. She opened the show with a monologue promising the start of the new chapter.

In the season premiere, the winner of 30 Emmy Awards apologised profusely to the victims of work environment toxicity and sexual misconduct at the show and promised to take charge of the situation.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," Ellen DeGeneres said. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show." We have made the necessary changes, and today we are starting a new chapter."

She even went on to talk about her status as "Be Kind Lady" and allegations claiming otherwise. She shared the story from where she picked up the phrase and started using it. It was inspired by Tyler Clementi's 2010 suicide, following which she believed that the world needed more kindness.

"The truth is, I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient. And I am working on all of that," she said in her four-minute-long monologue.

Ending the monologue addressing her virtual and remote audience, she promised to make it the "best season that we have ever had."

The monologue was also posted on DeGeneres' official Instagram account. To this, several celebrities responded with love and support through their remarks in the comments section.

"You are the person people see on tv. You are kind, generous and caring. This video was a perfect representation of that. I love you Ellen," wrote songstress Demi Lovato.

"Lovely words," said footballer Robbie Keane.

"Aunty Ellen is back," said Sophia Grace.

The NBC daytime talk show has been surrounded in controversy since the month of July after Buzzfeed published an article featuring staffers' claims facing "racism, fear, and intimidation."