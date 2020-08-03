O

ld reports of Ellen DeGeneres being a mean and horrible person in real life have been brought back amid an investigation into her show over staff complaints of a "toxic work environment."

The talk show host is facing serious allegations that she created a horrendous work environment on the set of her famous "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with staff claiming that they experienced bullying, sexual harassment, and racial profiling, among others. Current and former employees put the blame on the show's executive producers who allegedly do not tell the comedienne the truth about what goes on behind the scenes.

However, Brad Garrett, who has appeared on the show six times, said that the problem stems from the top. In a tweet, he condemned his "Finding Nemo" co-star and said that she treats people "horribly."

"Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge," the actor wrote on Twitter.

"Back to the Future" star Lea Thompson backed up Garrett's claim and simply replied, "True story. It is."

However, claims that the "Finding Dory" star only preaches and not practices her "Be Kind" motto has been brewing for some time now. Aside from Garrett and Thompson, netizens also shared stories about DeGeneres' alleged mean behaviour. Some even revealed their personal experiences after meeting the famous host.

"A good friend of mine is a hairstylist and works with many celebrities. She went to her home once and walked through a room and once she stepped on the rug @TheEllenShow screamed 'Get the hell off that rug! I don't even let my cats walk on it.' She said she was nasty," one user commented on Garrett's tweet.

"We did some work at Warner Bro's and the Execs referred to her as Hell-en," another wrote. "Yeah, it's been an accusation for years that Ellen is very cruel to her staff in general. I just hate that it took this long to actually hold her and other higher-ups responsible for mistreating their employees," another person added.

DeGeneres has since written staff of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" an apology letter where she said that she takes the responsibility for all the complaints. She said she is working with Warner Bros. TV in the investigation and vowed to be more hands-on and aware next time of what goes on behind the scenes.