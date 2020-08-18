Ellen DeGeneres has candidly addressed the allegations of toxicity on her Emmy-award winning daytime talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with her staff. The 62-year-old comedian connected with the staff on video conferencing after the dismissal of three top producers of the show.

According to Variety , Ellen DeGeneres got on call with her staff on Monday. "I'm a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes," DeGeneres told her staff. "I'm hearing that some people felt that I wasn't kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologise to anybody if I've hurt your feelings in any way."

This happens to be the second apology issued by the former "American Idol" judge. Previously, she issued a heartfelt memo to her cast and crew who alleged that her show fostered a toxic work culture.

In a Buzzfeed article published on July 30, several former employees came forward anonymously with accusations of "toxic environment" at the show where they claimed to have "faced racism, fear, and intimidation." This led to internal investigation by Warner Bros. and resulted in dismissal of three top producers Ed Galvin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman so far. They were all accused of sexual misconduct and were let go from the show.

A Warner Bros. spokeswoman confirmed the new but declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation.

A source revealed to People that the winner of 30 Emmys and 20 People's Choice Awards was "emotional and emphatic" during the call. She promised the staffers to "making it better and making herself more available."

Meanwhile, they are reportedly "putting in real structures" in place to make sure such incidents are never repeated again. "They're putting in real structures and resources for people so this never happens again and that is extremely important to Ellen. She was emotional seeing everybody. They're family," the source added.

In addition, she informed the employees that this is a "reset" and things at the show are about to change for the "better."

The report notes that the show's DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been promoted to co-executive producer of the show in the wake of the exit of the three others. Leman and Norman apparently denied the allegations against them.