Elliot Page has announced the end of his marriage with wife Emma Portner, just over a month after coming out as transgender.

According to new court records obtained by Page Six, Elliot Page filed for a contested divorce from Emma Portner in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday. The pair also released a joint statement to announce their split and revealed that they had separated long ago.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the statement read. The couple added that they have "the utmost respect" for each other and will continue to remain close friends.

Elliot, formerly known as Ellen, announced his marriage to the Canadian choreographer in January 2018. They met after the "Juno" star noticed Portner on Instagram.

Portner publicly supported the Academy-winner when he came out as a transgender last month and specified his pronouns as he/him or they/them. The 26-year-old took to her Instagram account to praise her spouse, writing she is proud of him and calling his existence "a gift in and of itself."

"Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much," Portner wrote in an Instagram post on December 1. However, she later deleted her Instagram account.

Page has also taken a break from Instagram after coming out as trans. His last post was on December 21, when he shared his gratitude to the people who accepted him as he is, writing: "Your love and support has been the greatest gift."

The 33-year-old came out as a lesbian in February 2014, during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign's "Time to Thrive" conference in Las Vegas. In a later post in 2017, Page revealed that he was previously outed as gay in 2005, when he was just 18, by filmmaker Brett Ratner on the set of X-Men: The Last Stand.