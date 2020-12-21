Elliot Page is thankful to his fans for supporting him after he came out as transgender earlier this month.

Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, took to his Instagram account on Sunday to express gratitude towards those who supported him after he came out as a non-binary, transgender person. Sharing a selfie of himself wearing a black hoodie and spectacles, the actor wrote: "From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

The Academy-award nominee, known for his roles in "Inception," "Juno," "The Umbrella Academy" and others, noted that the love and support he has received have been the "greatest gifts." The 33-year-old also urged his followers to donate to charities working for transgender people.

"Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline," he wrote.

In the post, which marked his first since he came out earlier this month, the actor hinted that he would be taking another short break from social media. "See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot," the artist wrote.

The Canadian star, who has been married to choreographer Emma Portner since 2018, was applauded by his spouse and several others when he announced he is trans in a heartfelt post on Instagram. The post read: "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive." He also sent his love to fellow trans people who face "harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence everyday."

Portner took to her Instagram account to praise her spouse, writing she is proud of him and calling his existence "a gift in and of itself." However, the 26-year-old has deleted her account since then.

Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Ruffalo, Anna Kendrick, Olivia Munn, Alyssa Milano, and a number of other A-listers used social media to praise Elliot. Instagram also lauded the actor, commenting on her post: "Hello Elliot and thank you for using your voice and sharing your story.