Elliot Page is proudly showing his body transformation since his top surgery by sharing his first shirtless picture on Instagram.

The "Umbrella Academy" star took to the picture-sharing site on Monday to express excitement about wearing his first swim trunks, and also showed off his chest and the scars he sustained in his surgery. "Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful," he captioned the picture, which showed him wearing a burgundy trunk as well as a baseball hat and sunglasses while flaunting a huge smile on his face.

The 34-year-old received a lot of positive comments from his fans and friends on the picture, including his "Umbrella Academy" co-stars, who praised his body transformation and his smile. "OMG! Yes! and LOOK AT THAT SMILE!!!" wrote Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison on the show. Ritu Arya, who portrays Lila Pitts, also gushed, "8 pack."

Elliot, who formerly went by the name Ellen, underwent top surgery last year, a common surgical procedure used to treat gender dysphoria in transmasculine people by removing their breast tissue entirely and contouring it. The two horizontal scars under the pecs in his picture suggest that he went through a double incision, the most common form of top surgery.

The "Inception" star opened up about the surgery in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey last month, his first video interview since he came out as trans in December last year. "This is incredibly new. I feel like I haven't gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old," he told the talk show host.

He first revealed the surgery in an interview with Times in March, and said it "completely transformed his life." He dubbed the procedure "not only life-changing but lifesaving," but noted that unfortunately, not all trans men can have the expensive surgery.

He later told Winfrey that he decided to do the interview with the magazine for a "couple of reasons." "I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it's the case for so many people... and because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor," he explained.