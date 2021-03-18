Elliot Page recently shared that he underwent top surgery last year, a surgical procedure to remove one's breast tissue (subcutaneous mastectomy), and is feeling more comfortable in his body since coming out to the world.

In a recent conversation with Times for its March cover issue, the actor revealed that he was recovering from the surgery when he came out as a transgender man in December last year. "It has completely transformed my life," he said about the procedure, dubbing it "not only life-changing but lifesaving," while noting that unfortunately, not all trans men can have the expensive surgery.

The "Juno" star also opened up about the struggles he faced with his body in his childhood days, and the acute feeling of triumph he felt when he was allowed to cut his hair short at the age of 9. "I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday," he recalled.

The struggles continued in his acting days, which led to depression, anxiety, and panic attacks. "How to explain to people that even though [I was] an actor, just putting on a T-shirt cut for a woman would make me so unwell," he said, noting that he even considered quitting the industry. However, he is now "really excited" for new challenges in his career as he feels "fully who I am, in this body."

The 34-year-old, formerly named Ellen Page, also opened up about the response he received after he announced his new name through Instagram. "What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. That's essentially what happened."

One of the numerous people who came out in his support was his wife Emma Portner, but it was later revealed that they separated last summer and officially divorced early this year after two years of marriage. Elliot says that he and Emma have "remained close friends" despite breaking up.

As for how he landed on the name Elliot, the actor said that he always liked the moniker, especially after the '80s classic, E.T. He even has a tattoo that reads, "E.P. PHONE HOME."