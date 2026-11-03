Elon Musk has described the cost of serving Grok Bot as 'unsustainably high relative to revenue' after users complained that they were exhausting their weekly allowances and losing access to the personal AI assistant, according to The Independent.

SpaceXSI introduced Grok Bot in August, describing it as 'AI teammates you can give real work to'. The Independent identifies SpaceXSI as the business encompassing Musk's rocket company, its artificial intelligence work and the social network X. Its account gives no year for the August launch.

One user complained on X that they had reached their weekly maximum with four days remaining before their allowance reset. Musk responded by pointing to the expense of providing the service.

'The cost of serving Grok Bot was unsustainably high relative to revenue,' he wrote in his reply. The Independent does not date the exchange.

Grok Bot Users Say Weekly Limits Bite Hard

Grok Bot users receive an allocation of work, with questions reducing the amount available, The Independent explained. Users who exhaust that allowance consequently find themselves unable to access the tool.

The complaints concern how quickly that allocation is consumed. The user whose complaint Musk addressed had reached the limit well before the weekly reset, despite Grok Bot being available only to people paying for SpaceXSI's AI tools.

Musk's quoted reply identifies a mismatch between costs and revenue. It does not quantify either, specify any changes to usage allowances or announce when access arrangements might be revised.

His explanation therefore addresses the expense of serving Grok Bot, while leaving the practical question of future access unanswered. The Independent's account does not detail a revised allowance or a different payment arrangement for affected users.

Why Grok Bot's Price Tag Is Under Scrutiny

Personal AI assistants can undertake complicated tasks and operate through teams of co-ordinated AI systems, making them particularly resource intensive, according to The Independent.

Companies nonetheless continue to promote personal agents as tools for both professional and personal life, according to the publication. Questions about the expense of operating them remain unresolved in its account.

The Independent places Grok Bot within a broader wave of assistant launches. Its account describes Meta's Muse as the most prominent and identifies Dots as OpenAI's offering.

According to the publication, SpaceXSI, Meta and OpenAI are losing vast sums across their AI work. That claim concerns their wider AI activities, rather than establishing a specific loss for Grok Bot.

The Independent characterises the spending as an apparent investment in attracting users and developing more complex systems. It provides no financial figures establishing the scale of those losses or a timetable for profitability.

Revenue Models for AI Assistants Still Unclear

Payment arrangements differ across the services. While Grok Bot requires access to SpaceXSI's paid AI tools, OpenAI has restricted Dots to users with its more expensive accounts. Meta's Muse includes a free tier, The Independent noted.

Payments are currently the main means of recovering some of the cost of providing these personal agents, according to the publication. Its account nevertheless leaves unresolved how companies will sustain the tools while generating sufficient revenue.

The Independent also pointed to another potential avenue for Meta. In the results, it described as Meta's first since releasing Muse, the company identified shopping as one of the leading ways users interacted with the assistant.

The publication suggested that shopping activity could support advertising in future. Its account did not detail an advertising plan.