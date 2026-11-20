Anthropic has agreed to spend up to $120.5 billion (£92 billion) under computing agreements with SpaceX's AI subsidiary, according to new financial disclosures.

The commitment comes months after Elon Musk accused Anthropic's Claude chatbot of displaying bias against certain groups, putting his public criticism of the company alongside a major commercial arrangement between the two firms.

The potential spending is set out in Anthropic's registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ahead of its Nasdaq debut. The company began trading publicly on 19 November after raising about $81.3 billion (£62.1 billion) in its initial public offering.

Musk's 'Misanthropic and Evil' Attack on Claude

Musk has criticised Anthropic, whose Claude chatbot competes with his Grok AI platform. On 12 February, after Anthropic announced a $30 billion (£22.9 billion) funding round at a $380 billion (£290.1 billion) valuation, he criticised the company in a post on X.

Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men.



This is misanthropic and evil. Fix it.



Frankly, I don’t think there is anything you can do to escape the inevitable irony of Anthropic ending up being Misanthropic. You were doomed to this fate when you… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2026

'Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men,' Musk wrote. 'This is misanthropic and evil. Fix it.'

In the same post, Musk described the possibility of Anthropic becoming misanthropic as an 'inevitable irony'.

$120.5 Billion Deal Puts SpaceX at the Centre of AI Expansion

Anthropic's SEC filing says it agreed to spend up to $120.5 billion (£92 billion) under agreements with SpaceX.AI LLC, formerly known as X.AI LLC and now a wholly owned subsidiary of Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

The agreements run through 2029 and give Anthropic access to computing capacity powered by Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), which are used to develop and operate advanced AI models.

Anthropic expects all contracted capacity to be delivered by December 2026, with different fees applying during the capacity ramp-up period.

The partnership became public on 6 May, when Anthropic announced that it would use the full computing capacity of SpaceX's Colossus 1 data centre in Memphis, Tennessee. The company said the facility offered more than 300 megawatts of computing capacity and over 220,000 Nvidia GPUs.

The arrangement expanded through additional agreements and amendments signed between May and October. SpaceX's IPO prospectus initially disclosed a monthly commitment of about $1.25 billion (£954 million).

Anthropic's amended filing put the figure at around $3.1 billion (£2.37 billion) once all contracted capacity is delivered, which the company expects in December 2026.

SpaceX's third-quarter filing attributed 34.5 per cent of its revenue to an unnamed customer identified as 'Customer B'. Bloomberg reported on 29 October, citing a person familiar with the matter, that the customer was Anthropic.

A 90-Day Exit Clause Could Change Everything

The $120.5 billion (£92 billion) figure is not guaranteed revenue for SpaceX.AI. Anthropic's filing describes it as an aggregate spending ceiling, and both parties have contractual rights to cancel the agreements.

The initial non-cancellable periods end in January 2027 and March 2027, respectively. After those periods expire, either party may cancel the relevant agreement by giving 90 days' advance written notice.

Anthropic is also expanding its Anthropic Direct strategy, which involves leasing computing chips directly and hosting them in dedicated data centre facilities operated on its behalf. This allows the company to separate its commitments for data centre capacity from those for the computing hardware installed inside them.

Its amended SEC filing of 10 November disclosed about $900.9 billion (£687.9 billion) in aggregate commitments, substantially all of which relate to computing and infrastructure.

SpaceX has said demand for computing capacity is growing. Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen said during the company's 20 October third-quarter earnings call: 'At current pricing, new compute deployments are generating a payback of less than a year.'