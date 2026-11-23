Elon Musk warned that delays in activating AI data centres could create a major funding squeeze in 2027. The Tesla and SpaceX chief predicted that the industry might need hundreds of billions of dollars in additional working capital.

The warning on Saturday, 21 November 2026, followed an X discussion about semiconductor valuations and the cost of expanding computing capacity. Musk focused on the period between paying for equipment and bringing it online to generate revenue.

'The cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year,' Musk wrote in his X post. He said even a few months of accumulated industry delays could leave companies needing substantial additional funding. 'Where will that come from?' he asked.

Getting this amount of compute turned on, cooled and working reliably is incredibly hard.



The cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year. Even cumulative industry delays of a few months between paying for compute and getting it reliable enough to generate revenue will… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2026

Why Elon Musk Fears Expensive Data Centre Delays

SpaceX acquired Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, in February 2026, giving him a direct commercial interest in the sector. His comments were a forecast, however, not evidence that AI companies had already exhausted their cash reserves.

New data centres cannot immediately earn revenue simply because their equipment has been purchased. Servers must be installed, supplied with electricity, cooled and tested before operators can reliably offer computing capacity to customers.

'Getting this amount of compute turned on, cooled and working reliably is incredibly hard,' Musk said.

Those steps can create a financial mismatch. Operators may continue to incur construction, equipment, and financing expenses while expected income from the new infrastructure remains delayed.

Working capital helps businesses cover short-term obligations during such periods. Musk suggested that delays across multiple projects could collectively increase the industry's financing requirements, without identifying companies facing imminent distress.

He provided no public calculations for his estimate, making it impossible to independently establish the scale of any future shortfall. The warning should not be confused with a finding that individual businesses are insolvent.

Elon Musk's Warning Comes Amid Record AI Infrastructure Spending

The International Energy Agency estimates that major data centre operators will spend more than $700 billion (€638 billion and £534 billion) in 2026. Most spending will support new facilities.

The agency has identified strained electricity networks, lengthy connection queues and shortages of electrical equipment as obstacles. Concerns about electricity prices, water consumption and local development have also prompted opposition in some communities.

Its spending projection illustrates the scale of investment under way, but does not independently substantiate Musk's working-capital forecast. Capital expenditure and additional cash required because of delays are different measures.

Elon Musk's Warning Follows a Technology Sell-Off

Musk's post followed heavy losses across US markets on Friday, 20 November. The S&P 500 fell 3.7% to 6,910.39, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.9% to 48,147.33. Both closed more than 10% below recent peaks, placing them in correction territory.

The decline raised fresh questions about returns on AI investment. Yet a market correction alone cannot establish that an investment bubble has burst or that developers face an immediate liquidity crisis.

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission also tightened short-selling restrictions after the Taiex plunged 6.23% on Friday. From Monday, 23 November, the commission prohibited short selling of shares that fell in the previous session. It also raised the minimum margin requirement from 130% to 150%.

The Taiwanese regulator cited market stability concerns. Its intervention was separate from Musk's remarks, and his prediction remains untested as operators attempt to bring more computing capacity into commercial use.