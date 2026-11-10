Elon Musk predicted that digital superintelligence could make a castle as a 'side project', and forecast universal extremely high incomes and medical care better than the best available today. He made the remarks during a webcast at Baron Capital's annual conference, describing a future in which technology could meet human needs on a vast scale.

Musk has repeatedly predicted that advances in AI, robotics and energy will reduce costs, increase productivity and accelerate economic growth. At the conference, he linked those expectations to the possessions, incomes and services he believes people could receive as technology develops.

Elon Musk Illustrates AI Abundance With a Castle

'Super intelligence will saturate all human needs by far,' Musk stated during the webcast.

He illustrated that forecast with a hypothetical request for a castle, suggesting that fulfilling it would be a minor undertaking for digital superintelligence. The example conveyed the scale of the productive capacity he expects, rather than describing a building project already under way.

'You could wish for a castle, or whatever you want basically, and the digital superintelligence can make it for you as a side project,' he added.

The words 'side project' placed the castle within his broader prediction of abundance. In that scenario, a request for something substantial would occupy only a small part of the system's capabilities.

The excerpt does not explain how digital superintelligence would construct the castle or provide a timetable for such a capability. Musk's example remains a prediction about what future technology could accomplish.

Universal High Income in Elon Musk's Forecast

Musk's account of that future extended beyond material possessions. He predicted 'universal extremely high income', describing prosperity in terms of what people would receive as well as what technology could produce.

The forecast contains no numerical income target in the supplied excerpt. Nor does the material identify a funding arrangement, distribution mechanism or payment programme through which that outcome would be achieved.

His language nevertheless points to a benefit he expects to be universal. The claim is therefore broader than a prediction that some businesses or individuals would become wealthier through advances in technology.

That projected outcome should be distinguished from an announced scheme. The quoted remarks express Musk's expectations, while the excerpt provides no eligibility rules or implementation details.

AI, robotics and energy form the technological basis of the economic growth he anticipates. He has linked their development to lower costs and higher productivity, alongside his predictions about the incomes people could receive.

Elon Musk Predicts Medical Care Beyond Existing Standards

Musk also forecast 'universal medical care that is better than the best medical care available on Earth today'.

His comparison covered both access and quality. He predicted care available to everyone at a standard exceeding what he described as the best available when he spoke.

The excerpt provides no supporting medical evidence or explanation of how that standard would be achieved. The statement describes his expectations for future care, rather than a service established in the supplied material.

Medical care adds a different dimension to his castle example, shifting the emphasis from a hypothetical possession to a service he predicts would be universally available.

The excerpt does not explain how the projected productivity gains would translate into universal high incomes and medical care, or specify when either would become available.